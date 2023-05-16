What stellar marvels does May have in store for skygazers?

Stars can be seen in this image. — Unsplash/File

Nearly every month, stargazers set their sights on the sky as they do not want to miss any of the spectacular stellar events whether it is the appearance of the blood moon, a comet, a meteor shower or a solar or lunar eclipse.

May 15-21



This is one of the important weeks for the sky-gazers. During the week, the skies will be completely dark, as no full moon will be there, which makes it an apt time to plan a star-gazing trip with your friends or a sitting in your backyard.

A representational image of stars in the sky. — Unsplash/File

However, the most important event will be the crescent’s waning beside the giant planet Jupiter. If you get the chance to see it, you will experience Jupiter waning behind the moon.

May 17: Moon to occult Jupiter

Just an hour before sunrise, you experience the crescent almost colliding with Jupiter which will appear very beautiful.

A representational image of a crescent. — Unsplash/File

Those people who are in Canada, the US, Mexico, Greenland, northern Scandinavia or the northern UK will be able to see Jupiter’s eclipse.

May 19: New Moon

It is every stargazer’s favourite moment of the month as the new New Moon appears. In this lunar phase, skies are dark. Which is a very good time to look at the stars.

May 21: Crescent, Venus, Mars

After the sunset, you can see toward the western sky where you will find a thin crescent.

A new moon image can be seen in this representational image. — Unsplash/File

It would be so thin that you may use binoculars to see. While it will be a mesmerising view as you would also see bright Venus and a dim red planet Mars above it.

May 21: Axiom 2 launches

On this day, Axiom 2 is set to be launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the second privately-funded mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. — Nasa/File

Axiom 2 would be carrying four crew members. It will be under the command of ex-NASA astronaut Peggy Watson and would carry two astronauts from Saudi Arabia.