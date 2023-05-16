 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

What stellar marvels does May have in store for skygazers?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Stars can be seen in this image. — Unsplash/File
Stars can be seen in this image. — Unsplash/File

Nearly every month, stargazers set their sights on the sky as they do not want to miss any of the spectacular stellar events whether it is the appearance of the blood moon, a comet, a meteor shower or a solar or lunar eclipse.

May 15-21

This is one of the important weeks for the sky-gazers. During the week, the skies will be completely dark, as no full moon will be there, which makes it an apt time to plan a star-gazing trip with your friends or a sitting in your backyard.

 
A representational image of stars in the sky. — Unsplash/File
A representational image of stars in the sky. — Unsplash/File

However, the most important event will be the crescent’s waning beside the giant planet Jupiter. If you get the chance to see it, you will experience Jupiter waning behind the moon.

May 17: Moon to occult Jupiter

Just an hour before sunrise, you experience the crescent almost colliding with Jupiter which will appear very beautiful. 

A representational image of a crescent. — Unsplash/File
A representational image of a crescent. — Unsplash/File

Those people who are in Canada, the US, Mexico, Greenland, northern Scandinavia or the northern UK will be able to see Jupiter’s eclipse.

May 19: New Moon

It is every stargazer’s favourite moment of the month as the new New Moon appears. In this lunar phase, skies are dark. Which is a very good time to look at the stars.

May 21: Crescent, Venus, Mars

After the sunset, you can see toward the western sky where you will find a thin crescent. 

A new moon image can be seen in this representational image. — Unsplash/File
A new moon image can be seen in this representational image. — Unsplash/File

It would be so thin that you may use binoculars to see. While it will be a mesmerising view as you would also see bright Venus and a dim red planet Mars above it.

May 21: Axiom 2 launches

On this day, Axiom 2 is set to be launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the second privately-funded mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

SpaceXs Dragon spacecraft lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. — Nasa/File
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. — Nasa/File

Axiom 2 would be carrying four crew members. It will be under the command of ex-NASA astronaut Peggy Watson and would carry two astronauts from Saudi Arabia.

More From Sci-Tech:

Stunning blue dot visible in sky this month, here is how to see it

Stunning blue dot visible in sky this month, here is how to see it
European Union supports Microsoft's $69b acquisition of Activision Blizzard

European Union supports Microsoft's $69b acquisition of Activision Blizzard
WhatsApp rolls out 'chat lock' feature

WhatsApp rolls out 'chat lock' feature

WhatsApp brings new update for users

WhatsApp brings new update for users

PTA 'starts restoring' Facebook, Twitter, YouTube services in Pakistan

PTA 'starts restoring' Facebook, Twitter, YouTube services in Pakistan
Nasa Curiosity mission finds book-shaped rock on Mars

Nasa Curiosity mission finds book-shaped rock on Mars
Astronomers find two-exoplanets, larger than Earth

Astronomers find two-exoplanets, larger than Earth
WhatsApp announces four new features for users

WhatsApp announces four new features for users

Scientists criticise Nasa for halting Kuiper Belt mission

Scientists criticise Nasa for halting Kuiper Belt mission
Audiobook industry faces disruption as AI transforms voice narration

Audiobook industry faces disruption as AI transforms voice narration
Scientists discover Saturn’s rings are newborn in cosmic terms

Scientists discover Saturn’s rings are newborn in cosmic terms
Data breach exposes personal info of 237,000 US govt employees

Data breach exposes personal info of 237,000 US govt employees