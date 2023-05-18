PM Shehbaz, Iranian President Raisi jointly inaugurate Mand-Pishin border market

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi (R) hold meetings after inauguarting Mand-Pishin border sustenance market. — PM Office

This is one of six border markets which has been constructed along the Pak-Iran border.

Mand-Pishin border sustenance market is expected to increase cross-border trade.

PM Shehbaz, Iranian president also inaugurate first-ever 100 MW transmission line.

In a step aimed at boosting bilateral trade, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday jointly inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border sustenance market.



The Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace is expected to provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.

It should be noted that this is one of the six border markets which has been constructed along the Pak-Iran border.



The two leaders also planted a sapling on the premises of the border market as a gesture to stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.



PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Power Minister Khurram Dastagir, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Moreover, senior officials of Pakistan and Iran were also present.

The Foreign Office, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said: “The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively.”

100MW electricity transmission line also inaugurated

PM Shehbaz along with the Iranian president also inaugurated 100MW Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line project from Iran to Gwadar at Mand-Pishin crossing point of Pakistan-Iran border.

Aurangzeb said that the project was pending since 2009 and has been completed in record time of four months under the leadership of PM Shehbaz.

She said the project will unleash development, trade, business and employment opportunities contributing to future prosperity of people of Gwadar and Balochistan.

Moreover, Aurangzeb shared that PM Shehbaz and the Iranian president will also jointly inaugurate the first-ever 100 MW transmission line from Iran to fulfill the energy needs of Gwadar.

‘Stepping stone for greater cooperation’

In an exclusive interview with Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, terming energy projects and border markets “emblematic of the vitality of Pakistan-Iran friendship”.

The PM was of the view that the Mand-Pishin border marketplace and the Polan-Gabd electricity project are “tangible manifestations” of this joint resolution.

He added the border markets including Mand-Pishin will not only ameliorate the socioeconomic conditions of our border regions but also foster new opportunities for local businesses. “They would also serve as a stepping stone for greater cooperation between our two countries, especially in the economic domain,” the premier maintained.

Shedding light on trade, he noted there is tremendous scope and mutual desire for the actualisation of our trade potential.

“Both Pakistan and Iran are deeply committed to achieving an annual trade volume of $5 billion. In this regard, the operationalisation of the barter trade mechanism is a significant step,” he said.