Thursday May 18, 2023
Sylvester Stallone's daughters open up about the challenges of dating

Thursday May 18, 2023

Sylvester Stallone's daughters have recently elaborated on the difficulty of dating as the daughter of action star on the family new reality series The Family Stallone.

Sylvester has three daughters, namely Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, all in their 20s who shared their experiences about dating their boyfriends on the show.

“Dating when you have the dad that we do is rough,” said Sistine said in the show's first episode.

Calling Sylvester more of a “girl dad, Scarlet, in a confessional clip, mentioned, “Bringing any boy home, he becomes full-on Rambo with guns.”

During the show, Sophia and Sistine also revealed that it was “sometimes tough to figure out if boys were interested in them solely for their family name”.

Sistine pointed out that her dad is “very overprotective and quite intimidating”, however, she admitted that her father Sylvester has not put in the effort to get to know his daughter’s choice.

“This is someone that is very special in my life. I've never had a relationship as good as this one before, so it does hurt my feelings that there has been very minimal effort on his part,” commented Sistine.

Sistine also disclosed that her and her sisters’ boyfriends expressed their desire to spend time with their father. Sylvester, on the other hand, isn’t interested at all.

“They haven’t earned the privilege yet. Someday, you'll see I'm helping you girls. I'm getting rid of these creeps,” added the actor.

