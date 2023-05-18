 
pakistan
Thursday May 18, 2023
Where are Imran Khan’s clothes, shaving kit?

Thursday May 18, 2023

Former prime minister Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti
LAHORE: Former prime minister Imran Khan, who is facing a number of court cases, on Thursday revealed that he had forgotten his clothes and shaving kit last week at the Police Lines resthouse where he was kept.

In a written response to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he asked the anti-corruption crusaders to send his belongings to his Zaman Park residence where he has been recuperating since he was injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, in his five-page answer, said that he left the NAB inquiry report and other things at the resthouse as he rushed to court.

Khan was kept there after his arrest — in a high political drama — in a corruption case related to the settlement of £190 million from the UK authorities on May 9.

However, the Supreme Court ordered his release on May 11 and directed him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the next day.

To ensure Khan’s security, he was again sent back to the Police Lines resthouse till the hearing at the high court.

“Be that as it may, kindly note that although the inquiry report was provided to me during custody, I could not carry the said inquiry report, or for that matter, my clothes and shaving kit, with me when I attended the court proceedings before the honourable Islamabad High Court on 12-05-2023,” Khan wrote.

“I would request that before serving me a call-up notice and pursuant thereto recording my statement and requiring production of documents accordingly, a copy of the said inquiry report (along with my clothes and shaving kit that have been left behind in the room where I stayed in Police Lines Islamabad) may be immediately forwarded to me at my address at Zaman Park.”

If that is not possible, the PTI chief told NAB, that he can also instruct his legal counsel in Islamabad, Gohar Ali Khan, ASC to visit your office at your convenience, to collect a copy of the report.

