world
Friday May 19, 2023
Biden under fire: Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils impeachment articles

Friday May 19, 2023

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House Select Subcommittee in Washington, DC, March 8, 2023. Bloomberg
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House Select Subcommittee in Washington, DC, March 8, 2023. Bloomberg

In a bold move, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, accusing him of mishandling the crisis at the southern border. 

Taylor Greene, known for her controversial statements and conspiracy theories, held a news conference at the Capitol to announce her intention to impeach Biden. She expressed her belief that the Biden administration has been working to systematically destroy the country since taking office on January 20, 2021.

Taylor Greene's articles of impeachment against Biden are just the beginning, according to the congresswoman. She hopes that House Republicans will identify additional charges to bring against the president. While she did not specify what those allegations might be, Taylor Greene listed several grievances against Biden, including his failure to enforce immigration laws and secure the border. She claimed that millions of undocumented immigrants from over 170 countries have invaded the United States under Biden's watch, compromising national security.

Another accusation levied against Biden by Taylor Greene is his alleged allowance of fentanyl, a powerful opioid, to flood into the country, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Americans daily. However, US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have attributed the influx of fentanyl to the processing of the drug with Chinese ingredients in Mexico.

Taylor Greene's decision to introduce the articles of impeachment against Biden comes one week after the expiration of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that enabled the immediate expulsion of asylum-seeking migrants at the border. As a result, a significant portion of migrants are now being released into the public with court dates set years into the future.

This move by Taylor Greene concludes what she refers to as her "impeachment week." Prior to targeting Biden, she introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray, US Attorney Matthew Graves, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Attorney General Merrick Garland. She criticised Mayorkas for his handling of border control and accused Garland of politicizing the Department of Justice and using the FBI to target those who oppose the current administration.

However, it is unlikely that Taylor Greene's impeachment articles will pass in the House of Representatives. With a deeply divided chamber and a slim Republican majority, it is doubtful that the articles will garner sufficient support, especially from Democrats. Despite her efforts, it seems improbable that the impeachment of President Biden will become a reality.

