Saturday May 20, 2023
Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has just shared a rather rare snap of her and her infant son.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared the little snap over on Instagram and it included her 9-month-old son from Tristan Thompson.

The picture also featured a little jibe against her sister Kim Kardashian, for the shirt she had on, featured the star’s face, as well as the words “Get Your F****** A** Up and Work.”

For those unversed, with this word choice, it was shared by the SKIMS founder herself, during her interview with Variety,

At the time she offered her unfiltered “advice for women in business” and pointed out that it seems “like nobody wants to work these days.”

The image on Khloé’s shirt, however, was more of a caricature, highlighted atop her light washed blue jeans.

Her son on the other hand was dressed in a simple grey T-shirt, and light beige shorts.

The background for this snap was Khloé’s kitchen and featured two large bouquets of roses as well as light washed cabinetry, a cool grey counter space and large windows.

Check it out Below: 

Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos


