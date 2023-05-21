'Very hot' weather expected to grip most parts of Pakistan

The picture shows a thermometer. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast that "very hot" weather is expected to grip most parts of the country on Monday (tomorrow).

According to the weatherman, mainly very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Moreover, day temperatures are likely to remain 3 to 5°C above normal in most plain areas during the next one to two days.

However, the Met Office predicted that a westerly wave is likely to enter in western and upper parts of the country on May 22 likely to persist during the week with occasional gaps.



Sindh's Dadu, Jacobabad and surrounding areas will see dust raising and gusty winds.

The Met Department also said that Islamabad is also expected to witness dust raising and gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm.

Similarly, dust thunderstorms and gusty winds with chances of rain are likely in northeast and central Balochistan, lower KP, south Punjab and Potohar region.

Rain is expected in Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Kashmir and KP from May 22 to 26.

From May 23 to 26, there is a possibility of rain in many cities of Punjab including Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, and Bakhar. Meanwhile, there is a chance of rain in Balochistan from May 22 to 24.

Due to the rain, there is a possibility of a reduction in the intensity of the ongoing heat in the country, the PMD said.



In the last 24 hours, the weather remained very hot and dry. The maximum temperature in major cities like Islamabad was recorded at 41°C, Lahore at 43°C, Karachi at 35°C, Peshawar at 39°C, Quetta at 36°C, Jacobabad at 49°C, Sukkur, Khairpur and Larkana at 46°.