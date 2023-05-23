'Fake news': No public holiday on May 25, says information minister

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to journalists at the Press Information Department in Islamabad, on April 19, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNews

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday rebutted reports claiming there will be a public holiday on May 25 — Pakistan Martyrs Day — saying that they are fake.

Sharing the notification about the holiday that was issued a while ago, the ministry took to Twitter and said: "Disseminating #FakeNews is not only unethical and illegal but it is also disservice to the nation.

"It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behaviour. Reject #FakeNews."

The Ministry of Information said that notification regarding the holiday on Martyrs Day is fake.

Earlier, a notification circulated saying that the federal government declared May 25 as public holiday.

However, Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) said that all schools would remain closed on May 25.

President of APPSF Kashif Mirza said that board exams will be held as per schedule, however, the classes will resume regularly on May 26 as per schedule.

Mirza said that all the summer vacations across the country will start from June 15 to August 14, adding that the schools will reopen on August 15.

Meanwhile, the president also said that the summer vacations in the province of Sindh will begin from June 1 to July 31.