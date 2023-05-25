Govt reappoints Irfan Qadir as SAPM on accountability

Renowned jurist Irfan Qadir. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Former attorney general and eminent jurist Irfan Qadir has been reappointed special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on accountability, The News reported.

Qadir had been first appointed as the SAPM for PM Shehbaz Sharif last year in September but resigned on March 29 after he appeared before the Supreme Court, as the counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

After his latest appointment, the jurist would look after the affairs related to accountability as he is known for his staunch pleading against corruption and corrupt practices.



He will be availing the status equal to a state minister and will have his office in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a notification for his appointment stated.

Earlier, Qadir had served as a judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC), attorney general of Pakistan and as prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

His appointment at this juncture is viewed as a significant development in the wake of cases pending before NAB and accountability courts against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources said that Qadir's legal advice would be of paramount significance in the cases against the PTI chairman.