Nawaz Sharif not attacked in London; coffee splashed on ex-PM' car by BLM protester

Police detain a man for attacking Nawaz Sharif. —Screengrab of a video provided by the reporter

Nawaz Sharif not attacked in London as reported by media.

Incident took place during a police clash with BLM protestors.

News of attack went viral after Khurram Butt's misleading tweet.

LONDON: The earlier reports in Pakistani media about an attack on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at a café in Central London on Saturday evening turned out to be inaccurate.

Nawaz Sharif was present on Bond Street in London along with his two bodyguards and driver when a confrontation between the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protestors and the police unfolded outside. The BLM activists had organised a picket to advocate for their rights.

Nawaz Sharif’s car was parked nearby and one of the BLM protestors threw coffee at the vehicle during a clash with the police, as the police arrested one activist. The footage showed one man being taken away by police wearing a white hazmat suit carrying Black Lives Matter slogans.

News of the attack on Nawaz Sharif started circulating after PML-N activist Khurram Butt tweeted that PTI supporters had attacked the former premier. After the tweet, Khurram Butt confirmed to this reporter that around 10 PTI workers had assailed Nawaz Sharif.

“PTI goons this evening attacked Mian Nawaz Sharif’s vehicle this evening. Nawaz Sharif is fine and unhurt. Alhamdulillah. The attacker has been arrested and is in police custody,” Khurram Butt wrote on Twitter sharing pictures of the vehicle and a man being taken away by police.

Later, Khurram Butt deleted his tweet. A Sharif family source said there was no attack on the former prime minister and he just happened to be there when the BLM and the police clashed. Sharif’s vehicle was parked nearby on which the coffee was thrown and it was not aimed at the former premier.

The police said they arrested one man from the venue but gave no further details.