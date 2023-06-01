 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Al Pacino 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is a ‘gold digger'? Insider spills secrets

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Al Pacino’s new girlfriend Noor AlFallah belongs to a really “wealthy family,” an insider revealed as fans of actor slam her as a “gold digger.”

Ever since it was reported that The Godfather star is expecting a baby with the 29-year-old, there have been claims that she kept the news from the actor as she was not happy about it because she is with him for his money.

Dismissing all such reports, an insider told Daily Mail that the Kuwaiti-American producer and socialite is very rich and always wanted to have a child with the actor.

As for Al Pacino, the insider said that even though the pregnancy was “not expected” and the actor was a little surprised by the news initially, he “could not be happier” about welcoming a baby with Alfallah.

The source said Pacino is very much “in love” with his partner as they both do not have any issue with their huge age-gap and are excited about the baby’s arrival.

“If she waited until 11 weeks to tell Al it is because she found out then,” a source close to the couple said. “She's wanted to have a baby for years and Al could not be happier. He loves Noor and the feeling is mutual.”

“Al waited to reveal the pregnancy news until now because they didn't want people hounding them,” the source revealed. “They are a private couple and would like to keep it that way.”

The insider went on to add that the lovers were not trying to get pregnant and the conception was a “surprise,” before noting that the pregnancy occurred naturally, saying: “Obviously, Al is still very able.”

Setting the record straight about Alfallah being a “gold digger,” the insider slammed the claims as “complete and utter (expletive).”

“Not only does Noor come from an extremely wealthy family, but she has also worked to obtain her own wealth,” the insider revealed.

