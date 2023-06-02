 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah received back-to-back heartbreaks after dad’s Aphasia diagnosis

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

File Footage 

Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah fiancé stepped in to add to her heartbreaks while she was going through the most painful time in her life.

The 29-year-old got candid about the time The Sixth Sense actor was diagnosed with Aphasia while she, too, was struggling with anorexia in an emotional article for Vogue.

Tallulah penned that her then-fiancé Dillon Buss "dumped" her just three months after she received the most distressing news of her father’s health condition.

She revealed that in addition to her struggle with anorexia, she has been diagnosed with ADHD and Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) – at a time when Bruce’s health is getting worse day by day.

"In June of last year, my boyfriend, who was by then my fiancé, dumped me," Tallulah shared with the world in her essay.

She said that even though her mother, Demi Moore, and sisters were already tensed because of Bruce’s condition, they “stepped in as they had done before and sent me to Driftwood Recovery, in Texas."

Tallulah was then introduced to a "variety of therapies" at the recovery center, which also gave her the opportunity to have her medications "retooled.”

"By the time I left Texas, in October, I felt a lot better," Tallulah penned. "I realized that what I wanted more than harmony with my body was harmony with my family — to no longer worry them, to bring a levity to my sisters and my parents."

Sharing another painful moment from her friend’s wedding in 2021, Tallulah said she realized during the event that her dad would not be able to walk her down the aisle at her nuptials.

“I left the dinner table, stepped outside, and wept in the bushes,” she penned.

However, after all the difficult time that Tallulah went through, she revealed that Bruce recognizes her whenever she enters the room. She said her actor father still knows who she is and “lights up when [she] walks into the room.”

“I keep flipping between the present and the past when I talk about Bruce: he is, he was, he is, he was,” she wrote.

“That’s because I have hopes for my father that I’m so reluctant to let go of. I’ve always recognized elements of his personality in me, and I just know that we’d be such good friends if only there were more time.”


More From Entertainment:

Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah received back-to-back heartbreaks after dad’s Aphasia diagnosis video

Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah received back-to-back heartbreaks after dad’s Aphasia diagnosis
Steven Yeun opens up about joining Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

Steven Yeun opens up about joining Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

No more drama: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner have finally moved past divorce ‘bitterness’ video

No more drama: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner have finally moved past divorce ‘bitterness’

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' receives R rating

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' receives R rating
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez to write book about his libel case against Amber Heard? video

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez to write book about his libel case against Amber Heard?
Reese Witherspoon graces Forbes’ richest self-made actress in the world

Reese Witherspoon graces Forbes’ richest self-made actress in the world
Robert De Niro extends best wishes to pal Al Pacino on expecting baby at 83 video

Robert De Niro extends best wishes to pal Al Pacino on expecting baby at 83
Tom Brady talks co-parenting with ex Gisele Bündchen after divorce video

Tom Brady talks co-parenting with ex Gisele Bündchen after divorce

'WWE' star Ted DiBiase aka 'Million Dollar Man' suffers severe brain trauma

'WWE' star Ted DiBiase aka 'Million Dollar Man' suffers severe brain trauma
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection

Kylie Jenner meets Timothee Chalamet family in intimate BBQ night video

Kylie Jenner meets Timothee Chalamet family in intimate BBQ night
Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North

Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North
'Renaissance World Tour': Beyoncé's fans excited to catch a glimpse of her

'Renaissance World Tour': Beyoncé's fans excited to catch a glimpse of her
Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy

Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy
Pete Davidson and girlfriend spotted picking up new dog

Pete Davidson and girlfriend spotted picking up new dog
Kim Kardashian takes big initiative to protect children from Kanye West's antics

Kim Kardashian takes big initiative to protect children from Kanye West's antics
K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals only food she ate for 3 months straight

K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals only food she ate for 3 months straight
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible
K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment

K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment
Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”

Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”