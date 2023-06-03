 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Islamabad police serve court summons to Imran Khan in judge threatening case

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Police personnel are searching commuters at Sundar Das Road near Zaman Park in Lahore on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. —PPI
Police personnel are searching commuters at Sundar Das Road near Zaman Park in Lahore on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. —PPI

  • A magistrate had upheld Khan's warrant in judge threatening case.
  • Court had accepted Khan’s appearance exemption request June 1.
  • PTI chief directed to appear before the court on June 8.

The Islamabad police team visited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to serve court's summon in judge threatening case.

Last month, Islamabad Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman upheld the former prime minister’s bailable arrest warrant in the case.

However, the court had accepted Khan’s request for exemption from appearance on June 1 and adjourned the hearing till June 8.

The court had said the warrant at the former PM’s residence could not be complied with through proper legal procedures.

The court ordered to ensure compliance with Imran Khan’s warrant through legal procedures and directed him to appear on June 8.

It should be noted that the charges, in this case, are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and a female judge last year after one of his close aides, Shahbaz Gill, was denied bail in a sedition case.

The cricketer-turned-politician has faced a barrage of legal woes since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April last year by a united opposition led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A convicted politician is liable to be disqualified for at least five years under the laws of the land.

What did Imran Khan say?

At a rally at the F-9 park in Islamabad, Khan warned that he would “not spare” Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and the female magistrate, vowing to file cases against them for "torturing" Gill.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he said, while addressing the gathering.

The former prime minister called out the sessions judge, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she, too, should "prepare" as a case will also be registered against her.

The PTI chief led the rally in Islamabad from Zero Point to F-9 Park in support of incarcerated leader Gill, who the party claims was subjected to “gruesome torture” in police custody.

More From Pakistan:

May 9 miscreants, including women, to be punished: Atta Tarar

May 9 miscreants, including women, to be punished: Atta Tarar
Islamabad police serve court summons to Imran Khan in judge threatening case

Islamabad police serve court summons to Imran Khan in judge threatening case
Back in custody: Parvez Elahi's arrest-release drama far from over

Back in custody: Parvez Elahi's arrest-release drama far from over
'No room' for Parvez Elahi in PML-Q, says Shujaat’s son

'No room' for Parvez Elahi in PML-Q, says Shujaat’s son
Jinnah House attack: Court dismisses case against Yasmin Rashid

Jinnah House attack: Court dismisses case against Yasmin Rashid
US diplomat underscores Washington’s support for workers’ rights

US diplomat underscores Washington’s support for workers’ rights
Nadra rolls out Iris biometric verification

Nadra rolls out Iris biometric verification
Odisha train accident: Pakistan prays for 'speedy recovery' as India mourns loss of hundreds

Odisha train accident: Pakistan prays for 'speedy recovery' as India mourns loss of hundreds

Shahbaz Gill registers himself as PTI's 'foreign agent' in US

Shahbaz Gill registers himself as PTI's 'foreign agent' in US
Talks only with real-decision makers, 'not puppets': Hammad Azhar

Talks only with real-decision makers, 'not puppets': Hammad Azhar
'Important milestone' achieved as ECP launches new website

'Important milestone' achieved as ECP launches new website

‘Pakistan is top priority’: Zardari, Shujaat discuss unfolding political situation

‘Pakistan is top priority’: Zardari, Shujaat discuss unfolding political situation
Shah Mahmood Qureshi to quit PTI once he finds alternative: Khawaja Asif

Shah Mahmood Qureshi to quit PTI once he finds alternative: Khawaja Asif
Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan shootout

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan shootout
Hours after 'going missing', lawyer Jibran Nasir 'returns home'

Hours after 'going missing', lawyer Jibran Nasir 'returns home'
Direct Hajj flights to Makkah to commence from June 5

Direct Hajj flights to Makkah to commence from June 5
PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Turkey to attend 'brother' Erdogan's inauguration

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Turkey to attend 'brother' Erdogan's inauguration
‘Factually incorrect’: Justice Faez Isa refutes rumours about division within Supreme Court

‘Factually incorrect’: Justice Faez Isa refutes rumours about division within Supreme Court
Protest held in Karachi against Jibran Nasir's ‘abduction', demands safe release

Protest held in Karachi against Jibran Nasir's ‘abduction', demands safe release
PTI women workers deny reports of 'sexual assault' in jail

PTI women workers deny reports of 'sexual assault' in jail
KU students end protest after ‘picked up' student returns

KU students end protest after ‘picked up' student returns