 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Reham Khan advises PML-N leader ‘don’t be like PTI’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram/@officialrehamkhan
British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram/@officialrehamkhan

Reham Khan, who is a British-Pakistani journalist and former wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, compared the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with its rival political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). 

Her remarks came after PML-N's former member of the provincial assembly Chaudhry Ashfaq passed an unnecessary comment about Reham's picture with her husband. 

Reham shared a picture on her social media account in which she could be seen pulling her husband inside a shop with a sign "No pets allowed, husbands okay (leash optional)". 

— Twitter/@RehamKhan1
— Twitter/@RehamKhan1

Ashfaq shared her picture and wrote: "No Pets allowed. You stand outside." His comment apparently suggested that he was calling Reham a "pet". 

Responding to the PML-N leader's irrelevant comment, the journalist said that she was pulling her husband inside the shop as it read "husbands okay". 

"It literally reads 'Husbands okay'. I’m literally pulling him in. PMLN walo PTI na bunno," wrote Reham. 

However, soon after the PML-N MPA shared Reham's picture, social media users started bashing him and asked him to delete the picture as it was "gross". 

Following the criticism, Ashfaq deleted the picture from his Twitter account.  

Last year in December, Reham announced her third marriage with Mirza Bilal. 

"We tied the knot in a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. My husband @mirzabilal__ refuses to wear gold as per Muslim tradition," she captioned the picture.  

Her second marriage with Khan lasted for barely 10 months. The couple got married in 2014 and were divorced in 2015. 

Later, Reham published her autobiography in 2018 titled Reham Khan which revolved around her marriage with Imran Khan — the former prime minister who was voted out of power through a no-confidence motion in April last year.   

After her divorce from Khan, the PTI supporters continue to criticise Reham. 

More From Pakistan:

Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avoid possible arrest

Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avoid possible arrest
Reham Khan advises PML-N leader ‘don’t be like PTI’

Reham Khan advises PML-N leader ‘don’t be like PTI’

Supreme Court disposes of JI plea seeking privatisation of K-Electric

Supreme Court disposes of JI plea seeking privatisation of K-Electric
Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP

Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP
Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi

Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi
Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case

Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case
LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony

Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony
It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab

It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab
Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?

Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?
WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country

WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country
IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’

IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’
PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards

PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards
Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah

Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah
Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan
Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial

Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial
Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields
Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday video

Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday
Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz video

Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz
Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan