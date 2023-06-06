 
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake

Most of Hollywood legend John Travolta fans were left confused when he posted a video of making of a cake.

It was the cake's name which seemed to confuse the "Pulp Fiction" star's fans.  

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Re-creating the famous Tom Cruise gift cake."

A large number of fans asked what was the Tom Cruise cake.

For those unaware, this is apparently the cake Tom Cruise sends to all of his friends during the holidays. 

It's famously delicious and his favorite but he can seldom have it, so he gifts it. According to some fans Tom Cruise enjoys it by proxy through his friends and makes them eat the calories.

It is also said that The "Top Gun" star sends celebrities a vegan coconut cake from a baker in Los Angeles.  



