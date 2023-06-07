 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT
‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT

Black Mirror show creator, Charlie Brooker had an epiphany as he experimenting using artificial intelligence to write an episode of his Netflix series.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, show creator divulged his experience road-testing the controversial artificial intelligence programme, ChatGPT, to write an episode of his hit sci-fi show.

“I’ve toyed around with ChatGPT a bit," Brooker told the outlet.

“The first thing I did was type ‘generate Black Mirror episode’ and it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is sh-t. Because all it’s done is look up all the synopses of Black Mirror episodes, and sort of mush them together.”

The five-time Emmy-winning writer added, “Then if you dig a bit more deeply you go, ‘Oh, there’s not actually any real original thought here.’ It’s [1970s impressionist] Mike Yarwood — there’s a topical reference.”

However, his foray into the experiment was not all bad as he did discover some interesting details. In fact, the chatbot seems to have underscored what Brooker should avoid doing in his show’s upcoming episodes.

“I was aware that I had written lots of episodes where someone goes, ‘Oh, I was inside a computer the whole time!’” he quipped.

“So, I thought, ‘I’m just going to chuck out any sense of what I think a Black Mirror episode is.’ There’s no point in having an anthology show if you can’t break your own rules.”

He then described it as “just a sort of nice, cold glass of water in the face.”

Black Mirror will return with its sixth season, which is slated to release this summer on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her

Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her
‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT

‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT
Angelina Jolie ditches signature look for new collection

Angelina Jolie ditches signature look for new collection
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘still care for each other’ despite break up

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘still care for each other’ despite break up
Al Pacino 'happy' with girlfriend Noor Alfallah ahead of baby's birth despite rumours

Al Pacino 'happy' with girlfriend Noor Alfallah ahead of baby's birth despite rumours

Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?

Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?
Ellen Pompeo opens up about the possibility of returning to Grey's Anatomy Season 20

Ellen Pompeo opens up about the possibility of returning to Grey's Anatomy Season 20
Jenna Ortega didn’t want to be a ‘people pleaser’ after landing ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega didn’t want to be a ‘people pleaser’ after landing ‘Wednesday’
Mind-Blowing audition on America's Got Talent

Mind-Blowing audition on America's Got Talent
Amber Heard manages to pay $1m to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial

Amber Heard manages to pay $1m to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial

Taylor Swift’s excitement for Eras Tour fading amid Matty Healy break up?

Taylor Swift’s excitement for Eras Tour fading amid Matty Healy break up?
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks his silence on tyranny of his late father

Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks his silence on tyranny of his late father
Ben Affleck taking his diet seriously to stay fit for Jennifer Lopez, kids

Ben Affleck taking his diet seriously to stay fit for Jennifer Lopez, kids
Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity
Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’
Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

'The Flash' charms critics with speed

'The Flash' charms critics with speed
'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up

'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up
Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure

Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure