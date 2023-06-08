 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Web Desk

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher

Matty Healy, who ended his relationship with singing sensation Taylor Swift after a brief romance, has responded to music legend Noel Gallagher's brutal criticism.

Matty has hit back at Gallagher after the Oasis icon's recent savage attack on him.

The beef between the two mucisions stemmed from an interview last month, in which Gallagher branded The 1975 singer "a slack-jawed f***wit" and his band "s**t".

It was a no-nonsense retort to Matty's previous claims that Gallagher and his brother Liam should set aside their differences and reunite. 

The 56-year-old also revealed his angry reaction to The 1975 winning in the Best Rock category at the BRIT Awards.

Matty has now bitten back at Gallagher, saying he only 'writes albums to promote his interviews'.

 "I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this s**t?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is f****g s**t’," Noel told NME in an interview.

He continued: "The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not f****g rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it."

Taking a swipe at the rocker over his brutal criticism, Matty said: "The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews.”

Then he told his rival: "But we love you Noel. Get Oasis back together!"

Matty reportedly wanted to 'settle down' with Swift prior to their reported break-up recently, with him said to have been seeing a "long-term future" with her.

Taylor and Matty have reportedly ended their rumoured relationship, with a source later telling the Mirror that the pair "still care" for each other.

