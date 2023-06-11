 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Police officers arrive to deploy outside the Parliament House building in Islamabad on April 9, 2022. — AFP
Police officers arrive to deploy outside the Parliament House building in Islamabad on April 9, 2022. — AFP

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has decided to recruit retired soldiers in different fields of the law enforcement agency, Geo News reported Sunday. 

According to the sources, about 200 military veterans will be hired in Islamabad police initially.

The educational qualification for recruitment will be till matriculation while the age limit is set till 42 years, said the sources, adding that a character certificate, national identity card (NIC), and educational credentials are mandatory for the recruitment. 

They added that the retired soldiers will be deployed at sensitive buildings and red zone for security purposes. 

A day earlier, the Islamabad administration asked the interior ministry to call back the Pakistan Army troops a month after they were deployed in a bid to deal with the law and order situation following former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest on May 9. 

On May 10, the military was called in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad to maintain the deteriorating law and order situation after the protests erupted countrywide.

The nearly three-day-long protests also claimed at least eight lives and injured dozens of others with the incumbent coalition government suspending internet services and deploying army troops to maintain law and order situation.

In a letter to the Ministry of Interior, the chief commissioner of Islamabad said that the situation in the capital was "satisfactory".

“The situation is now satisfactory in the ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory) and it is, therefore, requested that the requisition made vide the referred letter may be de-notified, in the best interest of the public,” the letter said.

More From Pakistan:

Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline

Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline
All IMF conditions met, no hurdle left in striking deal, assures PM Shehbaz

All IMF conditions met, no hurdle left in striking deal, assures PM Shehbaz
Karachi likely to witness 'heavy rain' from June 13 as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Karachi likely to witness 'heavy rain' from June 13 as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
Are ways leading to Karachi's largest cattle market safe?

Are ways leading to Karachi's largest cattle market safe?
Three soldiers martyred, terrorists gunned down in exchange of fire in N Waziristan

Three soldiers martyred, terrorists gunned down in exchange of fire in N Waziristan
Cyclone Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline

Cyclone Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline
Ghani offers mediation between PPP and JI if Naeem accepts deputy mayor post

Ghani offers mediation between PPP and JI if Naeem accepts deputy mayor post
Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi

Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi
At least 28 killed, over 140 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab

At least 28 killed, over 140 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab
ATC grants police two-day physical remand of PTI's Yasmin Rashid

ATC grants police two-day physical remand of PTI's Yasmin Rashid
Nawaz Sharif shouldn’t have been handcuffed, says PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan

Nawaz Sharif shouldn’t have been handcuffed, says PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan
JCP meeting summoned to deliberate elevation of PHC CJ to SC

JCP meeting summoned to deliberate elevation of PHC CJ to SC
Centre asked to call back troops deployed after May 9 mayhem

Centre asked to call back troops deployed after May 9 mayhem
SHO suspended for humiliating slain terrorist's body in Peshawar

SHO suspended for humiliating slain terrorist's body in Peshawar
Pakistan wants ‘deep meaningful ties’ with Russia, says Bilawal

Pakistan wants ‘deep meaningful ties’ with Russia, says Bilawal
'Dead on arrival': Qureshi on Tareen's new political party

'Dead on arrival': Qureshi on Tareen's new political party
Qureshi meets PTI chairman again after 'bitter' talk: sources

Qureshi meets PTI chairman again after 'bitter' talk: sources
Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy moves closer to Pakistan's coastal areas

Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy moves closer to Pakistan's coastal areas
World record made as more than 2,000 couples tie knot in mass wedding

World record made as more than 2,000 couples tie knot in mass wedding
Public barred from visiting Karachi beaches as threat of Biparjoy grows

Public barred from visiting Karachi beaches as threat of Biparjoy grows
PTI chief to be probed over May 9 incidents, says Khawaja Asif

PTI chief to be probed over May 9 incidents, says Khawaja Asif