world
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Three British tourists missing in Egypt after scuba diving boat fire

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Three British tourists missing in Egypt after scuba diving boat fire.—Twitter@youtube_asylum
Three British tourists are reported missing after a scuba diving boat they were aboard caught fire off the coast of Egypt's Red Sea on Sunday.

Authorities have stated that the boat, named Hurricane, experienced an electrical short circuit, causing the fire. The incident took place near Elphinstone, a reef known for shark diving located approximately 12km offshore from Marsa Alam.

A total of 12 British nationals and 12 Egyptian crew members were onboard the boat. Thankfully, the rescue efforts managed to save 12 British tourists and all the Egyptian crew members. They were safely transported to the nearby diving resort of Marsa Shagra, located about 13 miles (21km) north of Marsa Alam.

Tornado Marine Fleet, the company operating the diving boat, confirmed that the fire broke out during the diving briefing at 6:30 am local time. The spokesperson stated that three British passengers out of the total 15 were still missing, while the remaining passengers, along with two guides and the crew, were transferred to another boat and safely reached land. The damaged boat is being brought back to the marina under the supervision of the authorities.

Preliminary investigations by Mohamed Bendary, secretary general of Egypt's Red Sea governorate, indicate that the fire originated in the boat's engine room. The public prosecution office in Egypt has initiated an investigation into the incident. The identities of the missing British tourists have not been disclosed.

Images shared on social media showed the white motor yacht named Hurricane engulfed in flames at sea, with thick smoke billowing into the sky. Local witnesses reported seeing the smoke approximately 9km from the beach, and a nearby boat came to the rescue and brought the survivors to safety.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) confirmed that they are in contact with local authorities and providing support to the British nationals involved. Fatal boat accidents are rare in Egypt, with the country striving to enhance its tourism industry after a period of political instability and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Egypt's Red Sea resorts, renowned for their beautiful beaches and diving opportunities, attract many European holidaymakers. The region has gained a reputation as a popular diving destination due to its accessible coral reefs and diverse marine life. However, this incident highlights the potential risks associated with water activities.

The search for the missing British tourists continues as authorities work to locate and ensure their safety.

