 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Our Correspondent Our Correspondent

Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip

By
Our Correspondent Our Correspondent

Monday Jun 12, 2023

An undated image of Istektam-e-Pakistan Party President Jahangir Tareen arriving at the airport. — Murtaza Ali Shah/File
An undated image of Istektam-e-Pakistan Party President Jahangir Tareen arriving at the airport. — Murtaza Ali Shah/File

  • Istektam-e-Pakistan Party chief leaves for UK.
  • Tareen is expected to stay in UK for over a week.
  • He will meet overseas Pakistanis during his visit.

LAHORE: Days after officially forming a political party, Istektam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), president Jahangir Tareen left for the United Kingdon on Sunday amid speculations that he will hold meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

According to sources, the party chief is expected to stay in the UK for over a week, during which he will hold meetings with the overseas Pakistanis and have his medical check-up. 

Soon after rumours spurred regarding its emergence, the party was joined by several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters and close aides of Imran Khan, including:

  • Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry
  • Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail
  • Former health minister Amir Kiani
  • Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas 
  • Former federal minister Mahmood Molvi
  • Former SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan
  • Former federal minister Ali Zaidi
  • Former provincial minister Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan
  • Former member of the provincial assembly Nauman Langrial

Tareen had brushed aside the impression that his party was formed to replace the PTI, saying IPP would work only to develop the country. 

He had expressed sorrow that despite making efforts while in PTI, his new comrades could not work hard to materialise the PTI manifesto and disappointed the people.

The IPP chief had expressed confidence that more politicians would join the IPP in the coming days, and the party will try its best to resolve the economic mess and divisions in the nation.

Tareen — once a close aide of the PTI chief and a key person in bringing the party to power in 2018 — officially launched his new party on June 8, saying that he joined politics to play his role for the betterment of the country.

Several PTI defectors — who parted ways from Khan following the May 9 mayhem — have joined hands with Tareen.

On May 9, the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. His arrest triggered almost countrywide rioting, during which important military installations — including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Lahore Corp Commander’s residence — were attacked and vandalised.

Since then, there has been a mass exodus of PTI leaders jumping ship, and many that claimed to leave the party had stated in their press conferences that they had bid adieu to politics.

More From Pakistan:

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif
Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations

Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations
Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline

Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline
Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather

Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather
Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections

Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections
KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc

KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc
PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo

PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo
Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone

Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone
Karachi likely to witness 'heavy rain' from June 13 as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Karachi likely to witness 'heavy rain' from June 13 as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
Are ways leading to Karachi's largest cattle market safe?

Are ways leading to Karachi's largest cattle market safe?
Three soldiers martyred, terrorists gunned down in exchange of fire in N Waziristan

Three soldiers martyred, terrorists gunned down in exchange of fire in N Waziristan
Cyclone Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline

Cyclone Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline
Ghani offers mediation between PPP and JI if Naeem accepts deputy mayor post

Ghani offers mediation between PPP and JI if Naeem accepts deputy mayor post
Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi

Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi
At least 28 killed, over 140 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab

At least 28 killed, over 140 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab
ATC grants police two-day physical remand of PTI's Yasmin Rashid

ATC grants police two-day physical remand of PTI's Yasmin Rashid
Nawaz Sharif shouldn’t have been handcuffed, says PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan

Nawaz Sharif shouldn’t have been handcuffed, says PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan
JCP meeting summoned to deliberate elevation of PHC CJ to SC

JCP meeting summoned to deliberate elevation of PHC CJ to SC
Centre asked to call back troops deployed after May 9 mayhem

Centre asked to call back troops deployed after May 9 mayhem
SHO suspended for humiliating slain terrorist's body in Peshawar

SHO suspended for humiliating slain terrorist's body in Peshawar
Pakistan wants ‘deep meaningful ties’ with Russia, says Bilawal

Pakistan wants ‘deep meaningful ties’ with Russia, says Bilawal