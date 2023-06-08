PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party

(Left to right) Former PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Mahmood Maulvi and Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan. — AFP/INP/Online/APP/Files

Days after successfully roping in leaders of the former ruling party, Jahangir Tareen on Thursday formally launched his Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and announced his return to politics.

The announcement was made at a press conference by Tareen — the estranged leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf — along with Aleem Khan at an event in Lahore. However, the former PTI leaders had gotten active after the May 9 clampdown on their ex-party.

On May 9, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court which triggered almost countrywide rioting. During the riots important military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Lahore Corp Commander’s residence.

Since then there has been a mass exodus of PTI leaders jumping ship and many that claimed to leave the party had stated in their press conferences that they had bid adieu to politics.

Some of the notable people to join IPP are:

Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry with Jahangir Tareen at Aleem Khan's residence. — Twitter/@SHABAZGIL

Fawad, who was the information minister during the last PTI government, announced while quitting the party that he would be taking a break from politics. It seems that “break” is over now with him joining the IPP.

Ali Zaidi

Ali Zaidi with Aleem Khan at the latter's residence. — Twitter/@SHABAZGIL

Zaidi was heading PTI’s Sindh chapter and when he was leaving the former ruling party, he had also announced that he was quitting politics.

Imran Ismail

Imran Ismail sitting with Jahangir Tareen during the launch of IPP. — Facebook/Jahangir Tareen

Ismail, who got famous for his singing skills, was the former governor of Sindh. When he announced his departure in his “last press conference” he said that he was not sure if he would remain active in politics.

Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan with Jahangir Tareen and Awn Chaudhry. — Facebook/Jahangir Khan Tareen

Awan was part of the federal cabinet during the last PTI government and was handling the information portfolio. Later, she was pushed to Punjab and was in oblivion after leaving the Usman Buzdar government. Now, she has joined Tareen.

Aamer Mehmood Kiani

Aamer Mehmood Kiani can be seen behind Jahangir Tareen at the dinner hosted by Aleem Khan at his residence. — Twitter/@SHABAZGIL

Former federal minister and senior PTI leader Kiani was the second major leader to leave the party. When he announced his departure from PTI the former health minister had stated that he was quitting politics too.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas at the far right with Imran Ismail, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan during the launch of IPP. — Facebook/Aleem Khan

Ilyas was the former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and he has now joined Tareen’s party.

Mahmood Baqi Maulvi

MNA Mahmood Baqi Maulvi addressing media persons during a press conference at Karachi Press Club. — PPI

Malvi was elected as a member of the National Assembly from Karachi and was also one of the first few leaders who had left PTI after the May 9 riots.

Now he has joined the IPP.

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan addressing press conference where he announced his departure from the PTI .— NNI

Chohan, was part of the Punjab government and had left the PTI after a brief detention. Now he has joined the Tareen-led party.

Murad Raas

Murad Raas meeting Jahangir Tareen. — Facebook/Jahangir Khan Tareen

In a teary-eyed press conference, Raas announced his departure from the PTI. Now he has joined the IPP.