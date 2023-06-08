Populated by PTI defectors, Jahangir Tareen launches ‘Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party’

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jahangir Tareen (centre), Aleem Khan (left) and Imran Ismail are seen during the presser on June 9, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — GeoNews/YouTube

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has officially launched his political party called the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party.



“We are laying a foundation of a new political party — Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party,” announced Tareen at a press conference flanked by former PTI leaders including Aleem Khan, Imran Ismail and others on Thursday.



Tareen, who is a former close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and played a major in the formation of the PTI –led government in 2018, said that he joined politics to play his role for the betterment of the country.



“We have gathered at one platform to make joint efforts to lift the country out of this quagmire,” he said, adding that the country needed a political leadership which could resolve all prevailing issues including social, economic and others.



Tareen parted ways with Khan when a money laundering was registered against him during the PTI-led government.



“We worked day and night to strengthen the party [PTI]. We injected zeal and fervour into the party. The facts will be disclosed in the coming days about our contributions to the PTI,” he added.

Tareen was disqualified for life after Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that he was found guilty in assets beyond means case.

At the same presser, he said May 9 vandalism culprits should be brought to book “or else the houses of political opponents will be attacked in the future”.

The country, he further said, needs a new political leadership which could put it on a path of progress saying that people have lost all hope in the current political system.

The country’s politics needs a new direction and urged the government and the opposition to adhere to their constitutional role to strengthen the country’s democracy, Tareen added. “In the coming days, more people will join our party and we will reveal our reform agenda in the coming days.”

