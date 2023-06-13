 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence recalls being ‘bullied’ in middle school

Jennifer Lawrence has recently recalled being “bullied” by a girl in middle school.

Lawrence, who appears in new comedy movie, No Hard Feelings, revealed that a girl in school once asked her to distribute invites to a party the Hunger Games star was not invited to.

“Ugh, there was this one girl at school who handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party, but I was not invited,” said the Silver Linings Playbook actress in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Lawrence continued, “She asked me to hand them out. Isn’t that so mean?”

However, the actress added, “It’s fine, I spat on them and threw them in the trash.”

While speaking to Vogue last year, Lawrence opened up that most of her movies were about her mother and childhood.

After becoming a mother, herself, she told the outlet that she would be witnessing somebody else’s childhood.

“I wonder what she’s going to be talking about with his therapist. She wouldn’t put me down. She kisses me on the mouth. She asked me not to go to college,” quipped the Winter’s Bone star.

Meanwhile, her new movie, No Hard Feelings is slated to release in the UK on June 21.

