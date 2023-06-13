Keanu Reeves spills the beans on the making of John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves reveals how the new cast members were picked for John Wick 4

Beloved action star Keanu Reeves has recently spilled the beans on the making of John Wick: Chapter 4, and how the new cast members of the film were picked.

Speaking to the press, Reeves discussed the new cast members of the film, “Chad really hooked into this idea of trying to study John Wick through the situations of other characters, and he was really drawn to the good, the bad, and the ugly,”

He continued explaining, “And so enter Donnie Yen as Cain, and Shamir Anderson as the tracker, we have Hiroyuki Sanada, who I worked with on 47 Ronin, he has a daughter who’s working with him, and that's the incomparable Rina Sawayama, and then the antagonist of the piece, the Marquis, Bill Skarsgard."

Reeves then delved into the plot of the series and said, “You're kinda following their stories as they're trying to get John Wick and, Cain and John Wick have a past, the tracker is kind of a younger character, who's kind of outside of it was not an assassin but and gets kind of takes a deal to force to become an assassin.”

He added, “And these characters come after John. And then there are moments where we have to work together against the table. So that dynamic is a way of opening up the world. Who are these other characters that exist in this world? And then how do they interact with John? How does John interact with them?”

John Wick: Chapter 4 was released globally on March 23, 2023.