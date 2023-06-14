 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

 
Undated photograph of Adil Raja. — @soldierspeaks
Undated photograph of Adil Raja. — @soldierspeaks

  • Charges under which Raja was arrested are as of yet unclear.
  • Social media activist faces terrorism cases in Pakistan.
  • London police have not yet released statement on matter.

LONDON: Social media activist and YouTuber Adil Raja was arrested by British authorities; however, it is unclear on what grounds the arrest was made, Geo News reported Wednesday.

Cases under anti-terrorism provisions are registered in Pakistan against Raja — a vocal proponent of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The government had earlier filed various complaints against Raja in the UK.

The latest of these was regarding the riots of May 9, which were sparked after the PTI chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court under a £190 million settlement case.

Raja and other activists raised hateful and anti-state sentiments via social media, the Pakistani government complained to UK authorities. 

The complaint added that the vocal PTI worker had tried to destabilise the country by spreading fake news.

The London police have not yet released a statement on the matter.

Raja's lawyer has said that he has not been able to contact the social media activist for the last several hours. 

More From Pakistan:

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India
Cyclone Biparjoy not to hit Karachi directly; evacuation isn't an option for Keti Bandar

Cyclone Biparjoy not to hit Karachi directly; evacuation isn't an option for Keti Bandar
PTI chief summoned in Toshakhana case tomorrow

PTI chief summoned in Toshakhana case tomorrow
Timeline: 130-year history of cyclones ravaging Pakistan

Timeline: 130-year history of cyclones ravaging Pakistan
'DHA in Karachi not at risk from high tides'

'DHA in Karachi not at risk from high tides'
Cyclone Biparjoy: Govt vows to ensure uninterrupted electric supply

Cyclone Biparjoy: Govt vows to ensure uninterrupted electric supply
Nadra chairman steps down over ‘charged political environment’

Nadra chairman steps down over ‘charged political environment’
Can Election Commission complete delimitation before October polls?

Can Election Commission complete delimitation before October polls?
PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah

PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah
Sindh govt cancels all exams amid cyclone Biparjoy

Sindh govt cancels all exams amid cyclone Biparjoy
Mass evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer to Sindh

Mass evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer to Sindh
Portuguese ambassador to Pakistan visits AKDN programmes in GB

Portuguese ambassador to Pakistan visits AKDN programmes in GB
Biparjoy: 'Mobile network could breakdown' amid heavy rains

Biparjoy: 'Mobile network could breakdown' amid heavy rains
Earthquake hits Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar

Earthquake hits Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar
Karachi at risk of 'urban flooding', warns climate change minister

Karachi at risk of 'urban flooding', warns climate change minister
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Storm weakens as it gets closer to Pakistan, India

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Storm weakens as it gets closer to Pakistan, India
Sea level rises along Karachi shoreline as cyclone Biparjoy moves closer

Sea level rises along Karachi shoreline as cyclone Biparjoy moves closer
PTI chief has no evidence against senior army officer

PTI chief has no evidence against senior army officer
May 9 violence: Senior journalist, vloggers booked in sedition case

May 9 violence: Senior journalist, vloggers booked in sedition case
Minister for OP&HRD collaborates with IndustriALL Global Union to address mine accidents in Pakistan

Minister for OP&HRD collaborates with IndustriALL Global Union to address mine accidents in Pakistan
President not bound to act on PM’s advice for fixing election date, rules Supreme Court

President not bound to act on PM’s advice for fixing election date, rules Supreme Court