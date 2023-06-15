 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Sports Desk Sports Desk

Asia Cup stalemate ends as ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model

A collage featuring the captains of all six countries gearing up to participate in Asia Cup 2023. — Asia Cup website
  • Asia Cup 2023 to be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023.
  • All elite teams to compete in total of 13 exciting ODI matches.
  • Tournament to be 50-over event to prepare for ODI World Cup 2023.

The stalemate over the hosting of Asia Cup 2023 finally ended as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) accepted the hybrid model presented by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday. 

Despite strong opposition from India, the tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

The ACC announced the decision to accept PCB's model while revealing the schedule for the much-anticipated tournament which was riddled with controversy due to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stubbornness.

"We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches," the council said in a statement issued in this regard.

The Asia Cup will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face each other in the final.

The Asia Cup will be a 50-over event as it will be used to prepare for the ODI World Cup scheduled later this year.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group 1 of the Asia Cup, whereas Group 2 will feature defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

It must be noted that the hybrid model was proposed by the PCB after the BCCI refused to send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to strained relations between the two countries.

The last bilateral series between the arch-rivals took place in 2012, when Pakistan toured India for limited-overs matches.

Over the past few years, the two countries have only faced each other in ICC and ACC events. 

More to follow... 

