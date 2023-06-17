Miriam Margolyes speaks out against 'Harry Potter'

Miriam Margolyes played fan-favourite Professor Sprout in the 'Harry Potter' series

Miriam Margolyes has dropped truth bombs as she revealed her fan-favourite role of Professor Sprout in Harry Potter was "not important to her."

During an interview with British Vogue, the 82-year-old made the startling admission as she was featured in the new Pride issue.

"For me, Harry Potter wasn't important. I was very glad I got the part, and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it's not Charles Dickens."

But the actor added the popularity of the character had spurred a positive reaction in her real life.

"People come up to me and say 'I just love you' and want to hug me. And that is dazzling."

Meanwhile, the British actor's honest opinion has gained praised from social media users.

"She is so real for this," one user commented.



"I mean, she did not get much to do at all. I don't know why people would clutch their pearls at her saying this," another added.

Margolyes was best known as the Herbology teacher in Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2.