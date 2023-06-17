 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Visitors arrive at sea view beach after on June 16, 2023. — INP
Visitors arrive at sea view beach after on June 16, 2023. — INP

As the threat of cyclone Biparjoy abates, suspending coastal winds, Karachi will remain partly cloudy, hot, and humid during the next 24 hours, with maximum temperature reaching 33°C-35°C, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Saturday.

Moreover, the minimum temperature in the port city was recorded at 30°C.

"The percentage of humidity in the air is 76%, and windspeed is 14km/h from the southwest," the PMD added.

However, as the metropolis braves the heat, dust/thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain and hailstorms are likely in southeast Sindh, eastern Balochistan, north/eastern and south Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 12 hours.

Furthermore, intense duststorms with thunderstorms and rain are expected in southeast Sindh.

Dust storms/dust-raising winds are also likely over plain areas of the country.

Business as usual

Meanwhile, as the threat of Biparjoy — which has further weakened into a "depression" today — abates, residents of the port city are set to resume their daily lives.

Exams of intermediate students and offices across Karachi will resume today.

In its final update on the cyclone, the PMD has forecast that more rain-thunderstorms with few heavy falls and accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40km/h gusting 50km/h are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot and parts of Badin districts today.

Moreover, rain-thunderstorms are expected in Thatta, Sujawal and Mirpurkhas districts.

"Fishermen of Balochistan can resume their activities from today and those of Sindh from tomorrow," the advisory said.

Furthermore, residents of Sindh's coastal areas, forced to flee their towns and villages ahead of Biparjoy's landfall, are returning to their homes as the emergency in these areas was listed on Friday.

The cyclone made landfall along the Indian Gujarat coast and Pakistan-India border a day earlier, sparing Sindh's coastline from significant damage.

Roofs were blown off houses, and trees and electric poles were uprooted, leaving thousands without power as a severe cyclone made landfall and rain lashed the Indian and Pakistani coasts late Thursday.

At least two people died in India's western state of Gujarat after being swept away by flood waters just before the cyclone hit. However, in Pakistan, the cyclone had no major impact, with rain reported in some parts of the southern metropolis of Karachi, which is on high alert.

Over 180,000 people were evacuated in India and Pakistan in the last few days as authorities braced for cyclone Biparjoy, which means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in the Bengali language.

More From Pakistan:

Not pulling legs, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism

Not pulling legs, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism
Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24

Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24
Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award

Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award
No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah

No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah
Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum

Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum
SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP

SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP
NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case

NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case
Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?

Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today
Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum
Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’

Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’
Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time
Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief

Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief
Senate approves bill allowing ECP to announce election dates

Senate approves bill allowing ECP to announce election dates
Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, announces ECP

Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, announces ECP
Karachi exams to resume as cyclone Biparjoy's threat over

Karachi exams to resume as cyclone Biparjoy's threat over
Parents protest against 'illegal' increase in private schools' fee

Parents protest against 'illegal' increase in private schools' fee
Latif Khosa remains safe after gun attack at residence

Latif Khosa remains safe after gun attack at residence
Emergency lifted from Pakistan’s coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy fizzles out

Emergency lifted from Pakistan’s coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy fizzles out
Journalists should be allowed to do their work, US tells Pakistan

Journalists should be allowed to do their work, US tells Pakistan