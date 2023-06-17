 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
British-Pakistani diplomat awarded MBE in King's Birthday Honours list

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

British Consul General in Toronto Fouzia Younis. — Twitter/@YounisFouzia
The services of a British-Pakistani diplomat, Fouzia Younis, were acknowledged Saturday after she made it to this first King's Birthday Honours List 2023 for her contributions to the UK's foreign policy.

Currently, Younis serves as the first-ever British-Muslim Consul General in Toronto and has earlier worked at the British High Commission in Islamabad as its head of communications.

Younis, who is known for her diplomatic prowess, has been serving as a diplomat for the last 20 years across four different postings.

Her inclusion in the prestigious list comes with her being awarded an MBE — Member of the Order of the British Empire — for her services. An MBE is a British honour awarded to individuals by the King or Queen for their achievement in a certain capacity and field.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani-origin diplomat said she is feeling "honoured" to be a part of the prestigious list filled with names of dignitaries and powerhouses from various sectors of British society.

"Can't quite believe I am tweeting this but honoured to be part of the King's Birthday Honours list & be awarded with an MBE for contributions to foreign policy," she tweeted.

"As we say in Birmingham, I am well chuffed. Thank you!," she tweeted.

Fouzia Younis poses at an event celebrating King Charles coronation. — Twitter/@YounisFouzia
As the head of communications in Pakistan, she ensured that the royal visit in 2019 went by smoothly, repatriated tens of thousands of British people during COVID-19 back to the UK in 2020, extended her support during flood relief efforts last year and celebrated the return of the England Cricket team after 17 years.

Fouzia Younis poses at a scenic location. — Twitter/@YounisFouzia
She was appointed as His Majesty's British Consul General to Toronto in March of this year and soon took up her role in Canada, bidding adieu to Pakistan.

