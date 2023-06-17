WhatsApp to introduce screen sharing on video calls: report

A smartphone with a displayed WhatsApp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Saturday said that it was releasing a screen-sharing feature for video calls, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the feature is available to some beta testers and will be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks.

The instant messaging app submitted the new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 23.12.0.74.

This feature would allow users to share their screen with those they are speaking to on a video call. This would help them collaborate, demonstrate, and troubleshoot various tasks or issues remotely.

Those who have this feature will see a new icon at the bottom during a video call. Through this, users will be able to share the content of their screen with everyone who is on a call with them.

Others would be able to see everything on the screen including the notifications. It will be recorded and then shared with those on the video call.

"In this case, it is suggested to enable the 'Do Not Disturb' mode (or your preferred focus mode) to avoid unexpected notifications," said the WhatsApp watcher.



Users have control over this feature as they can stop the video whenever they want to. Moreover, the content will only be shared once you grant them permission to do so.

Those who install the latest version of the beta version on iOS will be able to use this feature.