 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Tech desk

WhatsApp to introduce screen sharing on video calls: report

By
Tech desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

A smartphone with a displayed WhatsApp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. — Reuters
A smartphone with a displayed WhatsApp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. — Reuters 

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Saturday said that it was releasing a screen-sharing feature for video calls, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the app-tracking website, the feature is available to some beta testers and will be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks.

The instant messaging app submitted the new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 23.12.0.74.

— WaBetaInfo
— WaBetaInfo 

This feature would allow users to share their screen with those they are speaking to on a video call. This would help them collaborate, demonstrate, and troubleshoot various tasks or issues remotely. 

Those who have this feature will see a new icon at the bottom during a video call. Through this, users will be able to share the content of their screen with everyone who is on a call with them. 

Others would be able to see everything on the screen including the notifications. It will be recorded and then shared with those on the video call. 

"In this case, it is suggested to enable the 'Do Not Disturb' mode (or your preferred focus mode) to avoid unexpected notifications," said the WhatsApp watcher. 

Users have control over this feature as they can stop the video whenever they want to. Moreover, the content will only be shared once you grant them permission to do so. 

Those who install the latest version of the beta version on iOS will be able to use this feature. 

More From Sci-Tech:

'Fixed!': Meta services restored after hours of outage

'Fixed!': Meta services restored after hours of outage
This is how mornings, evenings on Mars look like through Nasa's Curiosity's eyes

This is how mornings, evenings on Mars look like through Nasa's Curiosity's eyes
Scientists discover rare star explosion in deep space

Scientists discover rare star explosion in deep space
Reddit CEO yields to blackouts, urges subreddits to end protest first

Reddit CEO yields to blackouts, urges subreddits to end protest first
Jack Dorsey's Bluesky set to give Elon Musk's Twitter a run for its money

Jack Dorsey's Bluesky set to give Elon Musk's Twitter a run for its money
WATCH: Astronauts take epic pics of ISS casting shadow on Sun spots video

WATCH: Astronauts take epic pics of ISS casting shadow on Sun spots
All life-hosting elements detected on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus

All life-hosting elements detected on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus

Users warned against trusting Google's AI chatbot Bard with personal data

Users warned against trusting Google's AI chatbot Bard with personal data
What makes Meta scientist Yann LeCun so sure AI is absolutely safe?

What makes Meta scientist Yann LeCun so sure AI is absolutely safe?
Scientists reveal what came first, chicken or egg

Scientists reveal what came first, chicken or egg
US judge temporarily halts Activision Blizzard buyout to Microsoft

US judge temporarily halts Activision Blizzard buyout to Microsoft
Elon Musk thinks exoplanets are just 'next door'

Elon Musk thinks exoplanets are just 'next door'
Collision of black holes? Experts explain luminous cosmic burst

Collision of black holes? Experts explain luminous cosmic burst
Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980

Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980
Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia

Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia
Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete

Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete
Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming

Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming
You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'
White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away

White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away
Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi

Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi