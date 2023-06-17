 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry Zoom story in next podcast

Bill Simmons have been urged by Meghan and Harry's critics to share the Duke's Zoom story in the next podcast.

Spotify's head of global sports content Bill Simmons publicly insulted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ended their multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.  

Bill Simmons whose platform, The Ringer, is owned by Spotify, expressed his anger on a recent episode of his "The Bill Simmons Podcast," and called Harry and Meghan "f---ing grifters" and alluded to an incident he had with Harry on Zoom when they apparently brainstormed podcast ideas.

"'The f---ing grifters.' That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them. I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories," Simmons said.

Meghan and Harry produced just one series under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint since inking the agreement in 2020 for a reported $20 million.

That show, Markle´s "Archetypes," has topped podcast charts for the outlet in a number of markets, with listeners flocking to her discussions with influential women.

But the two sides said in a joint statement that the deal is coming to an end.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together," the statement said.

Trade title Variety, citing an unnamed source, reported Thursday that Spotify had been expecting more material.

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex were looking to find a new home for their content, Variety said, citing another source.

