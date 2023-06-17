 
menu menu menu
health
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Scientists to carry out medical research in space

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

This representational picture shows a space shuttle in space. — Unsplash/File
This representational picture shows a space shuttle in space. — Unsplash/File

Scientists have travelled to various places around the world in their never-ending search for medicinal innovation, but this particular attempt to make an inventive discovery has literally taken them to another planet.

A 200-pound (90-kilogram) capsule intended to carry drug research into Earth's orbit was successfully launched on June 12 by California startup Varda Space Industries.

The experiment, carried out in microgravity by straightforward onboard devices, aims to determine whether it would be feasible to conduct remote pharmaceutical manufacturing in space, according to journalist Katie Hunt at CNN.

According to her, in contrast to those grown on Earth, protein crystals grown in a weightless environment can produce more perfect structures, according to research.

Afterwards, it might be possible to use these crystals from outer space to make medicines with improved efficacy and absorption, the report said.

According to Hunt, Enceladus, Saturn's moon, contains a crucial chemical component of life, phosphorus, found in the moon's ice-crusted ocean.

This discovery is the first of its kind, as phosphorus is essential for DNA, RNA, cell membranes, and ATP production and is a breakthrough in the field of medicine.

Meanwhile, Dr Frank Postberg, a professor of planetary sciences at Freie Universität Berlin, claims that phosphorus is necessary for the production of DNA and RNA, cell membranes, and ATP (the universal energy carrier in cells).

He said: "Life as we know it would simply not exist without phosphates."

Hunt further defined the significance of research by citing various previous studies that made revolutionary improvement in the field of science,

She shared that Antarctica's cold, saltiest ocean waters absorb heat and carbon pollution, acting as a climate change buffer.

However, according to the British Antarctic Survey, vital water mass in the Weddell Sea is declining due to long-term changes in winds and sea ice, potentially impacting the climate crisis and deep ocean ecosystems.

Additionally, she talked about Lucy, a famous fossil discovered in 1974 in Ethiopia that helped Dr Ashleigh LA Wiseman at the University of Cambridge reconstruct the ancestor's muscles, enabling researchers to understand her size, shape, and movement.

Similarly, recent discoveries in ancient Australian rocks reveal the early evolution of eukaryotes, the ancestors of plants, algae, fungi, and animals.

The presence of protosteroid molecules indicates their adaptation to a different world than modern Earth expanding our knowledge and understanding of our planet.

More From Health:

If chocolate is your guilty pleasure, then the darker the better

If chocolate is your guilty pleasure, then the darker the better
Stimulant abuse: Smart pills like Ritalin can make healthy adults dumb

Stimulant abuse: Smart pills like Ritalin can make healthy adults dumb
Do you binge on beverages in summer? Beware of this refreshing drink

Do you binge on beverages in summer? Beware of this refreshing drink
When sun poisons you, do this before you are too burnt

When sun poisons you, do this before you are too burnt
Hopes for dying patients awaiting heart donation get new lease on life

Hopes for dying patients awaiting heart donation get new lease on life
Why murders, suicides among teens, adults hit all-time high in lockdowns

Why murders, suicides among teens, adults hit all-time high in lockdowns
Researchers reveal crucial drug in opioids addiction treatment

Researchers reveal crucial drug in opioids addiction treatment

Why US scientists are watching episodes of Australian flu season?

Why US scientists are watching episodes of Australian flu season?
Are sugar substitutes harmful? Find out its impacts on you

Are sugar substitutes harmful? Find out its impacts on you
Five common symptoms of lethal cancers usually overlooked

Five common symptoms of lethal cancers usually overlooked
Why are doctors ditching opioids and what are they prescribing instead?

Why are doctors ditching opioids and what are they prescribing instead?
Stomach ulcers: Don't take these ordinary symptoms easy

Stomach ulcers: Don't take these ordinary symptoms easy
Indian government study finds 11% of citizens are diabetic

Indian government study finds 11% of citizens are diabetic
How can you slow aging process? Scientists may have found a way

How can you slow aging process? Scientists may have found a way
Punjab schools to begin health screenings

Punjab schools to begin health screenings
'Red meat, sugar may cause colorectal cancer in young people'

'Red meat, sugar may cause colorectal cancer in young people'
Study finds link between insomnia and stroke in people under 50

Study finds link between insomnia and stroke in people under 50
Sindh High Court orders equal treatment for HIV/Aids infected transgenders

Sindh High Court orders equal treatment for HIV/Aids infected transgenders
US issues air quality alert to millions as Canadian wildfires rage on

US issues air quality alert to millions as Canadian wildfires rage on
Study finds fatal heart attacks more likely on a specific day of week

Study finds fatal heart attacks more likely on a specific day of week
'Most men unaware of silent prostate cancer'

'Most men unaware of silent prostate cancer'