 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani talk co-parenting ban: 'We're very different'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani talk co-parenting ban: Were very different
Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani talk co-parenting ban: 'We're very different' 

Gavin Rossdale has just shed some light into the real reason he and Gwen Stefani shy away from co-parenting their children.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with the Not So Hollywood podcast.

The converastion arose once Rossdale was asked about his co-parenting strategies.

At that time he was quoted saying, “I think you can go one or two ways. You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you just parent. And I think we just parent.”

“We're very different people,” he also added during the course of the conversation.

“I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which of which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves comes out of the whole process.”

In the end “What's important is to give them a wide view of things. And we definitely have some particularly opposing views. So, I think that would be really helpful for them to make up their own minds, as they should as individuals.”

Now, Stefani and Rossdale prefer to split their time with the kids, “So, when I have them, doing my thing, my way of things, and then the other way, the other way.”

“I think that they are now at the age where they're starting to appreciate which elements of which house they might take on into adulthood. And maybe none of it, you know, maybe they sort of like become something different.”

“Whether you co-parent or parent — and I definitely parent — it's just about I know that wherever they are, either house, they're loved and supported.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Prince William thank everyone for taking part in Trooping the Colour video

King Charles, Prince William thank everyone for taking part in Trooping the Colour
Jane McDonald to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice

Jane McDonald to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice
Robert De Niro shares his eldest children have not met his new-born

Robert De Niro shares his eldest children have not met his new-born
Netflix's live-action 'Avatar' announces 2024 release, first look out

Netflix's live-action 'Avatar' announces 2024 release, first look out
'Stranger Things' roped in Linda Hamilton as last season approaches

'Stranger Things' roped in Linda Hamilton as last season approaches
Tom Sandoval remains 'unregrettable' on Ariana Madix T-shirt dig

Tom Sandoval remains 'unregrettable' on Ariana Madix T-shirt dig

Amy Robach grows frustrated as T.J. Holmes 'dodges' commitment: report

Amy Robach grows frustrated as T.J. Holmes 'dodges' commitment: report
Kanye West was on the hunt for Aussie bride before Bianca Censori?

Kanye West was on the hunt for Aussie bride before Bianca Censori?
Netflix surprises fans with 'The Witcher' S3 clip at Tudum

Netflix surprises fans with 'The Witcher' S3 clip at Tudum
Tom Holland braves 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews

Tom Holland braves 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews
'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator

'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator
Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career

Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career
Johnny Depp dishes on Cannes return in new BTS video

Johnny Depp dishes on Cannes return in new BTS video
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate
Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade
Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA

Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA
‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud

‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud
Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?