Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today

Karachi sees partly cloudy weather.

Sea breeze resumes after a two-day suspension.

Intensity of heat to lessen in the evening.

Parts of Karachi are likely to witness drizzle this (Sunday) evening amid hot and humid weather as a result of the suspension of coastal winds following cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.



The threat of the cyclonic storm abated on Friday as it weakened into depression after hitting the coast along Indian Gujarat and Pakistan-India border.

Parts of southern Sindh and coastal areas of southwest India witnessed heavy rainfall under the impact of Biparjoy, while the humidity in Karachi's atmosphere surged up.

The weather in the port city has been partly cloudy with isolated light showers in some parts of the metropolis, especially those near the coast since the landfall.

The hot weather will persist in the city but its intensity will lessen to some extent in the evening as the sea breeze resumed today.

Some parts of the metropolis witnessed drizzle this morning and the Met department has forecast more wet spells in the evening.

Currently, the level of humidity in Karachi's atmosphere is 63%, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 29.5°C today.

As per the weather update issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the mercury is likely to go up as much as 34-36°C today.

While the metropolis braves the heat, dust/thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain and hailstorms are likely in southeast Sindh, eastern Balochistan under Biparjoy's effects which is now categorised as depression.

Pakistani fishermen allowed venturing into sea

On Saturday, the PMD allowed fishermen in Balochistan to venture into the sea for their routine activities as the Biparjoy threat abated after the cyclonic storm weakened into a depression.

The fishermen in Balochistan were allowed to leave for their fishing expeditions on Saturday, while those in Sindh can resume their activities today.

The PMD said that Biparjoy lay over southwest Rajasthan, India and Tharparker in the adjoining areas of southeast Pakistan, and was likely to move further eastward and weaken into a low-pressure area, causing heavy rain with wind in the impact areas.