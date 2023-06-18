 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: Port city to witness humid winds with drizzle today

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

  • Karachi sees partly cloudy weather. 
  • Sea breeze resumes after a two-day suspension.
  • Intensity of heat to lessen in the evening.

Parts of Karachi are likely to witness drizzle this (Sunday) evening amid hot and humid weather as a result of the suspension of coastal winds following cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.

The threat of the cyclonic storm abated on Friday as it weakened into depression after hitting the coast along Indian Gujarat and Pakistan-India border.

Parts of southern Sindh and coastal areas of southwest India witnessed heavy rainfall under the impact of Biparjoy, while the humidity in Karachi's atmosphere surged up.

The weather in the port city has been partly cloudy with isolated light showers in some parts of the metropolis, especially those near the coast since the landfall.

The hot weather will persist in the city but its intensity will lessen to some extent in the evening as the sea breeze resumed today.

Some parts of the metropolis witnessed drizzle this morning and the Met department has forecast more wet spells in the evening.

Currently, the level of humidity in Karachi's atmosphere is 63%, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 29.5°C today.

As per the weather update issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the mercury is likely to go up as much as 34-36°C today.

While the metropolis braves the heat, dust/thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain and hailstorms are likely in southeast Sindh, eastern Balochistan under Biparjoy's effects which is now categorised as depression.

Pakistani fishermen allowed venturing into sea

On Saturday, the PMD allowed fishermen in Balochistan to venture into the sea for their routine activities as the Biparjoy threat abated after the cyclonic storm weakened into a depression.

The fishermen in Balochistan were allowed to leave for their fishing expeditions on Saturday, while those in Sindh can resume their activities today.

The PMD said that Biparjoy lay over southwest Rajasthan, India and Tharparker in the adjoining areas of southeast Pakistan, and was likely to move further eastward and weaken into a low-pressure area, causing heavy rain with wind in the impact areas.

More From Pakistan:

PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting

PPP, PML-N to iron out differences in tomorrow's meeting
PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

PTI forward block leader denies external pressure in Karachi mayor election

FIA arrests ‘suspect’ involved in Greece migrant boat tragedy

FIA arrests ‘suspect’ involved in Greece migrant boat tragedy
12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident

12 killed, 24 injured in Islamabad-Lahore motorway accident
SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime

SAPM Malik directs Islamabad IGP to double efforts to curb crime
Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget

Bilawal sets allocation of funds for flood victims precondition for budget
Pakistan has no problem with US developing partnership with India: minister

Pakistan has no problem with US developing partnership with India: minister
Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF

Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF
50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official

50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official
Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus

Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus
Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches

Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches
12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO

12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO
Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens

Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens
Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism

Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism
Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24

Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24
Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?

Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?
Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award

Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award
No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah

No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah
Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum

Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum
SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP

SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP
NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case

NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case