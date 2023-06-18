Shooting outside Lincoln Park Zoo leaves 5 injured, 4 critical

Police stand guard at a crime scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, US. — AFP/File

A shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo early on Saturday wounded five people with four of the victims critical in a hospital, as authorities continue to investigate into the incident, Police said.

The shooting occurred around 5 am in the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive, where police blocked the area.

Police said a group was gathered outside when an argument broke out and shots were fired.

The reports suggested that Police found one person wounded while the other four were self-transported to Northwestern Hospital. They also indicated that four men of ages 23 to 44 are critical whereas a 17-year-old girl is in fair condition.

"A little unnerving, especially with a 2-year-old," said Grant, who lives just some blocks away.

"It seems like it’s getting less safe so I had to get a smartwatch."

It's a purchase he said he made after noticing a recent spike in crime. They've been on high alert more so than usual, adding that "if I go for a run, then I can contact my family if I'm hurt or mugged."

Authorities noted that there was no more threat to the public.

In a joint statement following the shooting, an area representative and alderman said, "We will work to ensure there is a rapid response to deter this from happening again."

"Chicago Police tell them they have committed to consistently patrol this area and our offices are looking into reinstating parking restrictions in strategic places and times at the request of the police."

The shooting is currently under investigation by Area Three detectives, and anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Chicago police.