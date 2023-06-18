Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura

A representational image. — AFP/File

Shahzaib takes hefty amount for sending people abroad.

His parents live in Italy, say FIA officials.

PM orders immediate crackdown on human traffickers.

In a major achievement in the investigations related to the Greece boat tragedy, wherein 78 people lost their lives — including Pakistanis — Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday claimed to have arrested a Key human trafficker involved in sending people abroad from Sheikhupura, Punjab.

Taking action on a tip-off, the investigation agency apprehended the key suspect, Talha Shahzaib, from Sheikhupura. He had received Rs6.5 million from Zahid Akbar resident of Farooqabad for sending him abroad.

The development came hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an immediate crackdown on agents engaged in the human trafficking, saying they would be "severely punished".

The alleged human trafficker sent Akbar to his uncle residing in Libya, said the FIA officials, adding that his parents live in Italy.

10 suspected human traffickers apprehended

Earlier today, the officials said that at least 10 alleged human traffickers have been arrested in the country days after dozens of migrants drowned off the coast of Greece.

The officials said nine people had been detained in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — home to a majority of the victims — and one in Gujrat.

"They are presently under investigation for their involvement in facilitating the entire process," said Chaudhary Shaukat, a local official from the AJK.

In a joint statement, the International Organization for Migration and UN Refugee Agency said between 400 to 750 people were believed to be aboard the ferry.

On Saturday, Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs said 12 nationals had survived, but they had no information on how many were aboard the boat.

An immigration official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the figure could surpass 200.

PM forms inquiry committee

Earlier in the day, the prime minister has constituted a four-member high-level committee to investigate the tragic incident of boat capsizing off Greece's coast.

According to a notification issued by the PM’s Office, the committee will comprise National Police Bureau Director General Ehsan Sadiq —who will head the body — Minister of Foreign Affairs Additional Secretary (Africa) Javed Ahmed Umrani, AJK’s Police Region Poonch Deputy Inspector General Sardar Zaheer Ahemed and FIA’s Joint Secretary Faisal Nisar Chaudhry.

The committee will submit its report within one week.

As per terms of reference of the committee, it will ascertain facts of the Greece boat tragedy, to identity loopholes and lapses in the legal and enforcement mechanism in Pakistan that exposed precious human lives to the vagaries of human trafficking in this particular case and similar incidents in the past.

It will analyse similar past incidents and action taken. The forum will also take stock of existing legal framework, enforcement measures in the country and the international coordination to prevent, control and punish human smuggling and to prepare short and long term recommendations, including legislation, enforcement measures, awareness campaign and improvement of national and international coordination to apprehend agents, facilitators, masterminds and rackets and for the eradication of the menace of human trafficking.

— Additional input from AFP