 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Islamabad police produce PTI leader Shehryar Afridi before the court. Twitter/@mishikhan_pti/File
Islamabad police produce PTI leader Shehryar Afridi before the court. Twitter/@mishikhan_pti/File     

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former state minister for interior Shehryar Afridi to Rawalpindi's Adiala jail in a case related to May 9 riots.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case spared countrywide protests amid incidents of vandalism and violence last month. During the days-long protests, which ended only after the former prime minister's release, enraged PTI workers allegedly attacked private and public properties, including military installations — the Lahore Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) and the General Headquarters (GHQ) entrance. At least eight people lost their lives during the violent protests.

Afridi was picked up on May 16 from his residence in Islamabad under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960, which enables the government to arrest persons “acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety”.

On May 30, he was rearrested shortly after being released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. According to the jail administration, Afridi was released on completion of his “house arrest” period under the MPO. The Rawalpindi deputy commissioner had extended Afridi’s house arrest under MPO for another 15 days.

On June 17, the police produced the incarcerated PTI leader in the local court in Islamabad in a case pertaining to May 9 vandalism. The police sought his five-day physical remand in the case registered against him at Islamabad's I-9 Police Station, saying that the PTI leader’s photogrammetric and voice-matching tests were yet to be conducted. Meanwhile, the court had granted the police a two-day physical remand of the PTI leader.

Earlier today, Afridi — after completion of his physical remand — was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Naved Khan.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the police sought and extension in the physical remand of the PTI leader which the court denied and instead sent Afridi to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

More From Pakistan:

PPP's Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor

PPP's Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor
Pakistan likely to witness 'heatwave-like' conditions this week

Pakistan likely to witness 'heatwave-like' conditions this week
MNA Ali Wazir 'arrested' again months after release from Karachi jail

MNA Ali Wazir 'arrested' again months after release from Karachi jail
Left to die by Greece coastguards, Pakistan survivors say boat was deliberately sunk video

Left to die by Greece coastguards, Pakistan survivors say boat was deliberately sunk
Verdict reserved on petitions challenging SC judgments review law

Verdict reserved on petitions challenging SC judgments review law
Pakistan observes national day of mourning over Greek boat tragedy

Pakistan observes national day of mourning over Greek boat tragedy
FIA offloaded 19,000 Pakistanis suspected of illegal immigration in 2022 video

FIA offloaded 19,000 Pakistanis suspected of illegal immigration in 2022
PDM coalition is 'practically dead': Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PDM coalition is 'practically dead': Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Najam Saqib audio leaks: IHC gives AGP 4 weeks to answer questions

Najam Saqib audio leaks: IHC gives AGP 4 weeks to answer questions
Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway

Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway
PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget

PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget
Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition

Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition
When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today

When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today
Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck

Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck
Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today

Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today
Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura

Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura
TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO

TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO
Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism

Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism
Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples

Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples
Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari

Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari
Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless

Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless