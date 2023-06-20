‘Nawaz is my leader’: Abbasi rubbishes reports of difference within PML-N

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing a press conference in this undated photo. — APP/File

LONDON: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said there are no differences within Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and added that party supremo “Nawaz Sharif is my brother, leader and friend in politics”.



The former premier said he has been defending policies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government, dispelling the impression that he has been in a conflict with his own party.

Abbasi met PML-N supremo Nawaz in London amid reports that the party is set to remove his ally and disgruntled former finance minister Miftah Ismail from the PML-N for publicly criticising the party, mainly Ishaq Dar who replaced him as the financial czar.

Abbasi himself has come under criticism from PML-N circles for siding with Miftah and some circles accused him of being behind Miftah who has used his media appearances as well as the platform of “Reimagining Pakistan” with Abbasi and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to criticise the PDM govt.

Following the meeting, Nawaz said that he and Abbasi had discussed all kinds of issues during their meeting which lasted for about an hour.

Nawaz didn’t comment further about the meeting.

However, Abbasi was asked questions about his differences with the PML-N leadership including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent warning shot that some people from within the party were pulling the legs of Finance Minister Dar.

Abbasi’s meeting came following his resignation from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet after reportedly developing differences with the party leadership over a matter relating to the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“I was in Paris and came here for a meeting with Nawaz Sharif. There are no differences within PML-N. Reimagining Pakistan is a platform for dialogue of ideas. I am a worker of PML-N,” he said.

The ex-premier said that he had already informed Nawaz that it would not be possible for him to stay in the party position if he would change leadership.

Responding to another question, he said that holding general elections in the country in October-November are compulsory as per the law and the Constitution.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Abbasi said that the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved to create anarchy in the country. He said the result of that action is before everyone.

To another question, the PML-N leader said that he would contest the upcoming elections if they are “meaningful” but he said almost all parties had ruled over the last two years and it was clear the current system is unable to deliver and has lost any value to it.

He hoped that the elections would be held on time in October-November this year.

The former premier said he came to London for one day only to meet Nawaz Sharif “for consultations” and will be returning to Pakistan on Wednesday morning.