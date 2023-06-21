The Ashes: Australia stun England in Edgbaston classic to take 1-0 lead

Australia´s Pat Cummins celebrates winning the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on June 20, 2023.—AFP

In a thrilling Ashes encounter at Edgbaston, Australia emerged victorious by two wickets, snatching a 1-0 lead in the series as skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon take them over the line.

The final day was filled with tension, culminating in a remarkable performance by the ninth-wicket partnership of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. Together, they added an unbroken 55 runs, defying the raucous crowd and successfully chasing down a target of 281.



The match held special significance for Australia, as it avenged their famous two-run defeat on the same ground 18 years ago when they narrowly missed reaching a target of 282. Cummins, who remained unbeaten with 44 runs, and Lyon, with an undefeated 16, led Australia to their closest Ashes victory in terms of wickets since 1907.

England appeared to be on the path to victory when captain Ben Stokes bowled Usman Khawaja with a mesmerising slower ball, and Joe Root showcased exceptional skills with a return catch off Alex Carey. However, as the match entered its final hour, Cummins and Lyon thwarted England's plans by skillfully countering the short-ball strategy.

The tension reached its peak when Stokes almost pulled off a sensational flying catch to dismiss Lyon, but he lost control of the ball in the process. With three runs required and less than five overs remaining, Cummins steered Ollie Robinson towards the third man, where a diving Harry Brook fumbled, allowing Australia to secure an incredible win.

The Edgbaston clash lived up to its reputation as an Ashes classic, captivating fans with its high stakes and enthralling cricket. The series now moves on to the second Test at Lord's on June 28, promising further excitement and intensity.