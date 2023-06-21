How tech companies are assisting differently-abled people using AI

Intelligence words are seen in this illustration. — Reuters/File

As the race for incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into their products gains pace, technology giants are offering their services for differently-abled people so that they could benefit from this AI transformation with Google and Apple in the lead, according to an AFP report Wednesday.

These technology giants with the help of their product sensors and cameras of their best-selling smartphones are allowing users to edit, enhance and improve their pictures and audio.

Apple in May announced its Live Speech feature that uses machine learning to re-create a user’s voice which could allow people — at risk of losing the ability to speak — to type messages and have them read out in their natural voices.

At the same time, Google is also testing an upgrade to its Lookout app, which explains a picture to those visually impaired.

The logo of Google is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France. — Reuters/File

The new version, Google said, will use AI to identify objects without the need for labelling.

Improving lives

Citing these efforts, both companies are keen to make it the norm.

"We try and put a lot of time in, early and often," Sarah Herrlinger, who leads Apple’s accessibility projects, told AFP.

When asked about the process behind developing a product like the Vision Pro — a headset launched to great fanfare earlier this month —she said the idea was "to make sure that, when we are at the point of making an announcement like that, we can say we’ve been thinking about this".

Google's accessibility chief Eve Andersson makes a similar point, saying hundreds of people worked full-time on accessibility at the company.

"What’s even more important is that we expect accessibility to be a core part of everybody's job who is creating products," she said.

The Apple logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US. — Reuters/File

If there is discord between the firms’ approaches, it is more in emphasis than practicalities.

While Herrlinger stressed the rigour of Apple’s targeting, Andersson is keen to discuss how such features improve everyone’s lives.

She described it as a digital "kerb cut", an idea named after the initiative to lower kerbs on pavements that were initially intended to help wheelchair users but also helped people with pushchairs, bicycles or those carrying anything awkward.

Andersson cited digital kerb cuts such as autocorrect, autocomplete and voice recognition software.

"A lot of this was originally developed as accessibility technology that now it´s just productivity-enhancing, for all of us," she said.

Marketplace reality

Google and Apple are among the most well-known brands on the planet and both describe how they develop accessibility features by gathering feedback from their vast numbers of users.

They are also among the richest firms, so they can go into fine-grain detail in their product planning.

Herrlinger said Apple had worked closely with Team Gleason, a charity formed by ex-American football player Steve Gleason who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rare, incurable and debilitating disease.

Apple worked with his foundation to make sure its products would work for those suffering from ALS.

But Apple and Google are not the only ones developing accessibility tech — the widening availability of AI models has sparked huge creativity.

Microsoft has developed SeeingAI, which describes photos for visually impaired people, and there are a host of startups in the field.

French firm Sonar Vision is developing technology to guide visually impaired people around cities, and Equally, AI is harnessing the ChatGPT bot to improve the accessibility of websites.

Manuel Pereira of the French Valentin Hauy Association, which campaigns for greater accessibility, reckons AI has the potential to give blind and visually impaired people more autonomy.

But he had a warning for the companies in the field.

"If we fall into an economic model that emphasises profitability, the door can close as quickly as it opened," he said.

Google’s Andersson made the opposite point, saying the realisation that one billion people live with disabilities has jolted companies into realising what this could mean for their bottom line.

"It’s marketplace reality, not every company does it out of the goodness of their hearts," she said.