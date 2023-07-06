 
Imran Khan booked in six cases including GHQ attack

By
News Desk

|July 06, 2023

PTI activists and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan gather in front of the main entrance of General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023. — AFP/File
  • Police make major development in May 9 vandalism investigations.
  • Cases registered under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.
  • Decision to include Khan's name comes after suspects' statements.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been nominated in six cases, including the attacks on the General Headquarters (GHQ), military installations, and the incident of arson at Metro Station, in a major development in the probe of May 9 violence, The News reported. 

Sources said three of these cases had been registered on May 9 and the other three on May 10, under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The joint investigation teams (JITs) are carrying out a probe into all the cases, they added.

Sources further stated that the cases had been registered at Civil Lines in Faisalabad, Samanabad, RA Bazar, and New Town police stations in Rawalpindi, City Police Station in Mianwali and Police Station Cantt in Gujranwala, on behalf of their respective police officials.

The former prime minister had not been nominated in any of the 28 cases registered earlier in Rawalpindi. The decision to include his name came in light of statements provided by the suspects under investigation and in consultation with legal experts, the sources added.

The cases pertaining to the attack on the GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and New Town police stations.

In an unprecedented show of vandalism, the violent protesters ransacked the gates of the Pakistan Army’s GHQ in Rawalpindi on May 9.

PTI supporters had also attacked and damaged to Corps’ Commander’s House — originally known as Jinnah House that once served as the residence of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah — hours after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Khan on May 9.

