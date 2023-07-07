 
menu menu menu

Mussarat Hilali becomes 2nd woman judge in SC

By
Maryam Nawaz

|July 07, 2023

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial (left) administers the oath to Justice Mussarat Hilali, making her the second woman SC judge, in Islamabad, on July 7, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Reporter
Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial (left) administers the oath to Justice Mussarat Hilali, making her the second woman SC judge, in Islamabad, on July 7, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Reporter

  • CJP Umar Ata Bandial administers oath to Justice Hilali.
  • She will serve as a judge of the apex court for three years.
  • Top court now has a total of 16 judges, with one slot vacant.

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mussarat Hilali was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge Friday, making her the second woman since Pakistan's independence to be elevated to the apex court.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial administered the oath to Justice Hilali at the top court in a ceremony attended by SC judges, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, and members of the legal fraternity.

With her appointment, the top court now has a total of 16 judges, with one slot vacant.

Justice Hilali — the first woman chief justice of Peshawar High Court — will serve as the top court's judge for a period of three years before her retirement. She was also the first woman to become the CJ of any high court in the country.

Justice Ayesha A Malik became the first woman to be elevated to the top court in 2022.

Who is Justice Hilali?

Born in Peshawar on August 08, 1961, Justice Hilali received a law degree from Khyber Law College, Peshawar University and enrolled as an Advocate of District Courts in 1983, as an Advocate of the High Court in 1988 and as an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2006.

Being a female she had several achievements in her career including:

  • First female elected as an office-bearer in the post of secretary at the bar from 1988-1989
  • Vice president at the bar (twice) from 1992 till 1994
  • General Secretary from 1997 till 1998
  • First female twice elected as an executive member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) from 2007-2008 and 2008-2009

She was also the first female Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 2001 to March 2004 and was later appointed as the first female Chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Tribunal.

Justice Hilali also served as the first female ombudsman for protection against the harassment of women in the workplace.

She was elevated to the bench as an additional judge on March 26, 2013, and confirmed as a permanent judge of the Peshawar High Court on March 13, 2014.

On April 1, 2023, she took oath as the acting CJ of PHC and was later confirmed as the PHC's CJ on May 12, 2023.

More From Pakistan:

Justice Naqvi 'saved' from reference in SJC by ex-spy chief Faiz Hamid

Justice Naqvi 'saved' from reference in SJC by ex-spy chief Faiz Hamid
Suleman Lashari's legal heirs pardon SSP's son, guards

Suleman Lashari's legal heirs pardon SSP's son, guards
FO confirms 15 Pakistanis died in Greece boat disaster

FO confirms 15 Pakistanis died in Greece boat disaster
Pakistan-US relations back to normal now: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan-US relations back to normal now: PM Shehbaz
Nawaz victim of political vengeance: court

Nawaz victim of political vengeance: court
Pakistan urges Sweden to take legal action against man for desecrating Holy Quran

Pakistan urges Sweden to take legal action against man for desecrating Holy Quran
Shehbaz calls for ‘reversing adverse actions’ against Nawaz for Pakistan’s prosperity

Shehbaz calls for ‘reversing adverse actions’ against Nawaz for Pakistan’s prosperity
67 more diarrhoea cases surface in Malir district, tally rises to 327

67 more diarrhoea cases surface in Malir district, tally rises to 327
Kishanganga project: Major victory for Pakistan against India at international court

Kishanganga project: Major victory for Pakistan against India at international court
4 dead, 14 injured as heavy rains pound Lahore for second day

4 dead, 14 injured as heavy rains pound Lahore for second day

'Two sides of coin': Wahab Riaz apologises for splashing bikers on flooded roads

'Two sides of coin': Wahab Riaz apologises for splashing bikers on flooded roads
Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen 'commits suicide' video

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen 'commits suicide'
Karachi weather: Light rain, drizzle in metropolis today

Karachi weather: Light rain, drizzle in metropolis today
Alert: River Chenab may experience 'exceptionally high' flood between July 8-10

Alert: River Chenab may experience 'exceptionally high' flood between July 8-10
Pakistan Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle

Pakistan Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle
APC proposed as major political parties stress need for political harmony

APC proposed as major political parties stress need for political harmony
Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera

Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera
Imran Khan booked in six cases including GHQ attack

Imran Khan booked in six cases including GHQ attack