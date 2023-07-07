 
menu menu menu

Jack Harlow, Fat Joe to headline MLB All-Star Week's players party

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Jack Harlow, Fat Joe to headline MLB All-Star Weeks players party
Jack Harlow, Fat Joe to headline MLB All-Star Week's players party

Grammy-nominated artists Jack Harlow and Fat Joe will be headlining the annual Players Party during MLB All-Star Week in Seattle.

The exclusive event, organized by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Lids, and the Topps Company in collaboration with the Major League Baseball Players Association, will take place at the Museum of Pop Culture on July 10, according to Variety.

Alongside Jack Harlow and Fat Joe, notable attendees include Ken Griffey Jr., MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, Lids President Bob Durda, Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan, Lids President Bob Durda, and the 2023 MLB All-Stars who are part of the MLBPA.

This highly anticipated event brings together the worlds of baseball, entertainment, and culture. Previous editions of the Players Party featured acclaimed artists such as J Balvin and surprise performances by Travis Scott.

Jack Harlow is expected to perform tracks from his recent album "Jackman," including the popular single "They Don't Love It," while Fat Joe comes fresh off his headlining appearance at the "Days Of Summer" Cruise Fest.

More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone
Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day
Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character