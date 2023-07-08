Wimbledon: Swiatek sets up clash with Bencic after victory over Martic

Iga Swiatek's dominant form continues with straight-set win over Martic. Twitter/EuroSport

Poland's Iga Swiatek extended her impressive performance at Wimbledon with a straight-set triumph over Petra Martic from Croatia, securing a spot in the tournament's fourth round.

The world No. 1 showcased her dominance on the grass courts, matching her previous best run at SW19 in 2021. Swiatek remains unbeaten in the tournament, having not dropped a single set so far.

Reflecting on her victory, Swiatek expressed her satisfaction with the win and acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead.

She said, "For sure, it wasn't easy. Petra was playing good. I'm happy with my performance, and I'm doing well on grass. In tennis, we have so many shots. It is impossible to be perfect, but I'm still only 22 so my motivation is to get better every year."

Swiatek's triumph over Martic was not without a few tense moments. While the scoreline may suggest an easy victory, the top-seeded player faced some resistance from her opponent. Martic managed to save a match point and fought back from a 3-5 deficit in the second set. However, Swiatek displayed her mental resilience and broke Martic's serve to clinch the win.

Looking ahead, Swiatek is now set to face Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, the 14th seed in the tournament. Swiatek acknowledged the challenge posed by her upcoming opponent, saying, "Belinda plays a good game and can play a great game. Players in the fourth round are not there by mistake. I'm looking forward to that match."

Swiatek's performance in the match against Martic was characterised by her clinical edge. She capitalised on her break point opportunities and executed her shots with precision. The world No. 1 converted three out of three break points, while Martic struggled to find her rhythm and only managed to convert one out of four break points.

With her confidence riding high and her form on grass courts in top shape, Swiatek aims to advance further in the tournament and pursue her aspirations of lifting the Wimbledon trophy. As the youngest player in the top rankings, Swiatek's determination to continuously improve and achieve success shines through.