 
menu menu menu

Wimbledon: Swiatek sets up clash with Bencic after victory over Martic

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Iga Swiateks dominant form continues with straight-set win over Martic. Twitter/EuroSport
Iga Swiatek's dominant form continues with straight-set win over Martic. Twitter/EuroSport

Poland's Iga Swiatek extended her impressive performance at Wimbledon with a straight-set triumph over Petra Martic from Croatia, securing a spot in the tournament's fourth round. 

The world No. 1 showcased her dominance on the grass courts, matching her previous best run at SW19 in 2021. Swiatek remains unbeaten in the tournament, having not dropped a single set so far.

Reflecting on her victory, Swiatek expressed her satisfaction with the win and acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead. 

She said, "For sure, it wasn't easy. Petra was playing good. I'm happy with my performance, and I'm doing well on grass. In tennis, we have so many shots. It is impossible to be perfect, but I'm still only 22 so my motivation is to get better every year."

Swiatek's triumph over Martic was not without a few tense moments. While the scoreline may suggest an easy victory, the top-seeded player faced some resistance from her opponent. Martic managed to save a match point and fought back from a 3-5 deficit in the second set. However, Swiatek displayed her mental resilience and broke Martic's serve to clinch the win.

Looking ahead, Swiatek is now set to face Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, the 14th seed in the tournament. Swiatek acknowledged the challenge posed by her upcoming opponent, saying, "Belinda plays a good game and can play a great game. Players in the fourth round are not there by mistake. I'm looking forward to that match."

Swiatek's performance in the match against Martic was characterised by her clinical edge. She capitalised on her break point opportunities and executed her shots with precision. The world No. 1 converted three out of three break points, while Martic struggled to find her rhythm and only managed to convert one out of four break points.

With her confidence riding high and her form on grass courts in top shape, Swiatek aims to advance further in the tournament and pursue her aspirations of lifting the Wimbledon trophy. As the youngest player in the top rankings, Swiatek's determination to continuously improve and achieve success shines through. 

More From Sports:

Mark Wood's heroics not enough as third Ashes Test hangs in balance

Mark Wood's heroics not enough as third Ashes Test hangs in balance
Just Stop Oil funder warns of more disruptions in high-profile sporting events

Just Stop Oil funder warns of more disruptions in high-profile sporting events
Negotiations stalled as Chelsea, Brighton clash over Caicedo's price

Negotiations stalled as Chelsea, Brighton clash over Caicedo's price
Brazilian Women's World Cup team's plane pays tribute to Mahsa Amini

Brazilian Women's World Cup team's plane pays tribute to Mahsa Amini

PSG sign Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar on free transfers

PSG sign Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar on free transfers
After Ronaldo, Al-Nassr offers €20m to this player

After Ronaldo, Al-Nassr offers €20m to this player
Real Madrid welcome 18-year-old Arda Guler from Fenerbahçe

Real Madrid welcome 18-year-old Arda Guler from Fenerbahçe
WATCH: Haris Rauf makes 'Dhoom' entry at mehndi ceremony

WATCH: Haris Rauf makes 'Dhoom' entry at mehndi ceremony
Alamgir Tareen's death: Condolences from cricket fraternity pour in on Twitter

Alamgir Tareen's death: Condolences from cricket fraternity pour in on Twitter
What is Novak Djokovic's advice for fans?

What is Novak Djokovic's advice for fans?
Pak vs SL: Ramiz Raja makes come back to commentary box

Pak vs SL: Ramiz Raja makes come back to commentary box
Big Bash League dates announced with new finals structure

Big Bash League dates announced with new finals structure
Insistent Australia say 'nothing wrong' in Barristow dismissal

Insistent Australia say 'nothing wrong' in Barristow dismissal
Zaka Ashraf takes charge as PCB chief after Najam Sethi's exit

Zaka Ashraf takes charge as PCB chief after Najam Sethi's exit
England's thrilling victory over Australia in second T20 keeps Ashes hopes alive

England's thrilling victory over Australia in second T20 keeps Ashes hopes alive
Newcastle leading the race to secure £50m-rated Harvey Barnes from Leicester

Newcastle leading the race to secure £50m-rated Harvey Barnes from Leicester
PSG president says Kylian Mbappe to sign new contract if he wants to continue

PSG president says Kylian Mbappe to sign new contract if he wants to continue
Wimbledon 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt play, arrested

Wimbledon 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt play, arrested