Diablo Cody offers insight on canceled 'Barbie'

That version would see Amy Schumer as Barbie

When Barbie signed Amy Schumer as the lead and Diablo Cody to write its script.

But the journey soon came to an end. Now, the Juno screenwriter explained the background of it.

During an interview with GQ, the Oscar winner said, “I think I know why I ** the bed," adding, "When I was first hired for this, I don't think the culture had not embraced the femme or the bimbo as valid feminist archetypes yet.



If you look up 'Barbie' on TikTok, you'll find this wonderful subculture that celebrates the feminine, but in 2014, taking this skinny blonde white doll and making her into a heroine was a tall order."

The 45-year-old said Sony’s earlier vision of adding her writing with Schumer's comedy looked fit on the papers but was not practical.

“That idea of an anti-Barbie made a lot of sense given the feminist rhetoric of ten years ago," she continued.



“I didn't really have the freedom then to write something that was faithful to the iconography; they wanted a girl-boss feminist twist on Barbie, and I couldn't figure it out because that's not what Barbie is."

In 2018, Cody told Screen Crush on her exit, "I failed so hard at that project. I was literally incapable of turning in a Barbie draft. God knows I tried."