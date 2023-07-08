 
Cristiano Ronaldo has no place in Sergio Aguero's list of top three strikers of all time

By
Sports Desk

|July 08, 2023

Former Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo, — Reuters/File
Former Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero presented his list of top three strikers that he believes are the best of all time and the it excludes star player Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Aguero named the players while speaking on his Twitch channel. According to The Mirror, Aguero picked Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario as the best striker. 

The former Manchester City forward also included Arsenal's greatest-ever player Thierry Henry and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez in his top three. 

Nazario made it to the top of the list after having an impressive career playing for several clubs across the globe. Firstly, he made a name for himself in Europe at Philips Sport Vereniging (PSV). 

Later, he moved to Barcelona and spent a year at Camp Nou before moving to Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan. The legendary player scored 352 goals in 518 matches throughout his career, adding a further 62 in 98 caps for Brazil.

It's no surprise why Aguero added Nazario to his list, however, excluding Ronaldo which was a bit shocking from the top three despite his remarkable record. 

"The top three strikers in history? Ronaldo Nazario, Thierry Henry and Luis Suarez – in that order," said Aguero. 

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 715 club goals in 970 appearances including 14 in 19 games for Al-Nassr. 

However, Aguero has previously been critical of the Portuguese. He also claimed that all of Ronaldo's free-kick goals were "pure luck".

"Come on. All free-kick goals and pure luck. Messi's are all at the angle, stupid. But what does [Ronaldo] do? Goalkeeper's fault. I think Raul has better goals, [Karim] Benzema I think he has better ones," said the Argentinian while speaking about Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

