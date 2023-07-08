Karachi to witness rainfall till July 10 as death toll increases across Pakistan

A vehicle drives along a flooded street following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 24, 2022. — Reuters

Nine people dead, eight injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan.

Analyst says chance of intermittent rain tonight in Karachi.

Possibility of severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall in north/northeastern Punjab including Lahore.

Karachi is expected to receive moderate rainfall on Sunday (tomorrow) in some areas, said weather expert Jawad Memon.

Several areas in the port city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall today including Gulshan-e-Maymar, Surjani Town, Malir, Gushan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Federal B area.

"There is a chance of intermittent rain tonight while there is a possibility that Karachi will receive moderate rain at some places tomorrow as the chances are more," said Memon.

The weather analyst said that the port city will continue to receive rain till July 10 (Monday).

Moreover, as many as nine people lost their lives while eight sustained injuries across the country in various rain-related incidents today, according to the data provided by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The majority of the deaths were in Punjab mainly due to electrocution and building collapses.

According to NDMA, there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in north/northeastern Punjab including Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal with a high or very high river flows in Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and its associated Nullahs — Bhimber, Aik, Deg, Palkhu and Basanter — are expected.



"Above condition may cause urban flooding in municipal areas and landsliding in hilly regions," said NDMA.

Meanwhile, Karachi, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Badin, and Shaheed Benazirabad are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

"Thunderstorms & rainfall expected in Northeastern Balochistan (Sibbi, Zhob, Kohlu, Qila Saifullah, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Loralai, Dera Bugti & Lasbela) and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Bannu, DI Khan, Malam Jabba, Balakot," it added.



What are the guidelines?

NDMA has advised the city and district administration to ensure contingency traffic plans for areas vulnerable to flooding in urban centres, catering for prompt de-watering operations in flooded underpasses.

The district administration is advised to ensure the completion of stock-taking and reconnaissance and public awareness in vulnerable areas, especiallyMarala Headworks on River Chenab and Jassar on River Ravi with chances of flood flows until July 20.



"Rescue Services & leading NGOs will ensure the availability of personnel in the indicated areas," said the authority, adding that all stakeholders to maintain proactive coordination in order to ensure prompt and streamlined response.