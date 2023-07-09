14 killed in Brazil apartment building collapse

The collapse raises doubts about housing safety in the Brazil's area of Recife. Reuters

A residential building collapse has claimed the lives of 14 people in northeastern Brazil, with the last missing individuals found lifeless.

The apartment building, located in the Janga neighborhood on the outskirts of Recife, collapsed during heavy rains that struck the region. The exact cause of the collapse remains unclear. Amidst the devastation, three people miraculously survived.

Governor Raquel Lyra of Pernambuco expressed her condolences on Twitter, assuring affected families that the state government would spare no effort in providing assistance. She said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. We are committed to supporting those in need."

The toll of 14 casualties was confirmed by civil defense authorities after the search for survivors concluded. The victims include men, women, and children aged five to 45. Among the deceased were a 43-year-old mother and her 19-year-old son, as well as two young children aged five and eight. The rescue team managed to save three individuals, a 65-year-old woman and two adolescents, but no information on their condition was provided.

The collapsed building had been closed in 2010 due to the risk of collapse, yet it had been illegally occupied ever since. This incident echoes a similar tragedy in April, when another structurally compromised building collapsed in the city of Olinda, also in Pernambuco, resulting in six fatalities. It is worth noting that building collapses in Brazil tend to occur in poorer neighborhoods where illegal construction is prevalent.

The city of Recife, with its approximately 1.5 million residents, has been grappling with heavy rainfall in recent days. As more rain is expected, authorities have urged residents to seek shelter in safe structures.