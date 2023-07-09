 
menu menu menu

Murtaza Wahab suggests reviving British-era wells to prevent urban flooding in Karachi

By
Our Correspondent

|July 09, 2023

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab oversees work on old well in the port city. — Twitter/@murtazawahab1
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab oversees work on old well in the port city. — Twitter/@murtazawahab1

  • Two old wells discovered in Burns Garden.
  • Wells to help harvest rain water.
  • Power outage in Karachi after rain on Saturday.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has proposed reviving British-era wells to protect the metropolis from urban flooding.

During his visit to the Burns Garden on Sunday, Wahab pointed out that if these wells were revived, the groundwater body would increase, and urban flooding could be prevented.

He further said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is constructing wells in different parks in the city.

"We have reactivated two old wells in the Burns Garden."

He added that the wells were revived with the help of an expert who recently came from Ukraine and was working with the KMC's parks department.

The mayor said the city administration faces urban flooding at the Polo Ground at Baradari.

"We're looking forward to constructing such wells there, then we can harvest rainwater," he said, adding that water can be used at parks, and the groundwater level would also improve.

On standby

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) staff remained on standby at Dr Ziauddin Road, Shaheen Complex Tower and the adjoining areas after it started raining.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) decided to set up camps in different city zones after the rain.

The SSWMB managing director also directed the staff to ensure proper rainwater drainage.

District South Transition Officer Akhtar Ali Sheikh directed the staff to expedite the cleaning of stormwater drains in Lyari and Saddar towns. He said heavy machinery and enough workforce were being used to clean the drains.

Nullahs at Mirza Adam Khan Road in Lyari, Mauripur Road, Hijrat Colony, Muhammad Ali Bogra Road, Khayaban-e-Saadi, Clifton Block 6 near Boat Basin, Abdullah Haroon Road and Bath Island have been cleared.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan for launching ‘malicious’ campaign against army chief

PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan for launching ‘malicious’ campaign against army chief
Switzerland could play role of catalyst to promote regional peace: Pakistan

Switzerland could play role of catalyst to promote regional peace: Pakistan
London court convicts PTI supporter for attacking Pakistan High Commission after May 9

London court convicts PTI supporter for attacking Pakistan High Commission after May 9
EU paying attention to ‘crackdown on PTI’ in Pakistan: envoy

EU paying attention to ‘crackdown on PTI’ in Pakistan: envoy
China warned establishment against ‘new experiment’ ahead of 2018 polls: Ahsan Iqbal video

China warned establishment against ‘new experiment’ ahead of 2018 polls: Ahsan Iqbal
Karachi to witness rainfall till July 10 as death toll increases across Pakistan

Karachi to witness rainfall till July 10 as death toll increases across Pakistan

Pakistan, Switzerland ink MoU to jointly tackle natural calamity

Pakistan, Switzerland ink MoU to jointly tackle natural calamity
Court declares Toshakhana case against Imran Khan maintainable

Court declares Toshakhana case against Imran Khan maintainable

LPG cylinder explosion in passenger van kills 7 video

LPG cylinder explosion in passenger van kills 7
PMD forecasts thundershowers in Karachi

PMD forecasts thundershowers in Karachi
UK court slaps £1.5m fine on Altaf Hussain, other MQM leaders

UK court slaps £1.5m fine on Altaf Hussain, other MQM leaders

IMF meeting with PTI proves party's 'relevance': Raoof Hasan

IMF meeting with PTI proves party's 'relevance': Raoof Hasan
Govt 'approves policy' to attract $20-25bn foreign investment

Govt 'approves policy' to attract $20-25bn foreign investment
Police register case against sexual assault culprit caught on camera in Karachi

Police register case against sexual assault culprit caught on camera in Karachi
Arresting accused from court premises unlawful: SC

Arresting accused from court premises unlawful: SC
SAPM takes notice of woman's harassment in Islamabad

SAPM takes notice of woman's harassment in Islamabad
PM unveils land information and management system to enhance food security

PM unveils land information and management system to enhance food security
In detailed verdict, top court declares Imran Khan’s May 9 arrest 'unlawful'

In detailed verdict, top court declares Imran Khan’s May 9 arrest 'unlawful'