Murtaza Wahab suggests reviving British-era wells to prevent urban flooding in Karachi

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab oversees work on old well in the port city. — Twitter/@murtazawahab1

Two old wells discovered in Burns Garden.

Wells to help harvest rain water.

Power outage in Karachi after rain on Saturday.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has proposed reviving British-era wells to protect the metropolis from urban flooding.

During his visit to the Burns Garden on Sunday, Wahab pointed out that if these wells were revived, the groundwater body would increase, and urban flooding could be prevented.

He further said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is constructing wells in different parks in the city.

"We have reactivated two old wells in the Burns Garden."

He added that the wells were revived with the help of an expert who recently came from Ukraine and was working with the KMC's parks department.

The mayor said the city administration faces urban flooding at the Polo Ground at Baradari.

"We're looking forward to constructing such wells there, then we can harvest rainwater," he said, adding that water can be used at parks, and the groundwater level would also improve.

On standby

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) staff remained on standby at Dr Ziauddin Road, Shaheen Complex Tower and the adjoining areas after it started raining.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) decided to set up camps in different city zones after the rain.

The SSWMB managing director also directed the staff to ensure proper rainwater drainage.

District South Transition Officer Akhtar Ali Sheikh directed the staff to expedite the cleaning of stormwater drains in Lyari and Saddar towns. He said heavy machinery and enough workforce were being used to clean the drains.

Nullahs at Mirza Adam Khan Road in Lyari, Mauripur Road, Hijrat Colony, Muhammad Ali Bogra Road, Khayaban-e-Saadi, Clifton Block 6 near Boat Basin, Abdullah Haroon Road and Bath Island have been cleared.