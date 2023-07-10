 
menu menu menu

Supreme Court returns Aun Chaudhry's plea seeking ban on PTI

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

View of the Supreme Court building. —APP/File
View of the Supreme Court building. —APP/File

  • Registrar's office says requirements of Article 184(3) were not fulfilled while filing the plea.
  • States Aun Chaudhry did not approach relevant forum ahead of filling petition.
  • PM and defence minister cannot be made a party under Article 248, clarifies SC office.

The Supreme Court registrar’s office on Monday returned Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Additional Secretary General Aun Chaudhry’s petition seeking a ban on the former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The registrar’s office raised various objections to the plea filed by Chaudhry, once a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Chaudhry had thrown his weight behind Jahangir Khan Tareen and resigned as special adviser to the Punjab chief minister in August 2021 after he was asked to clarify his position on whether he stands with Tareen or the party. He had made the decision when differences start emerging between Khan and Tareen in connection with a high-profile sugar scam.

In its objections, the registrar’s office stated that the requirements of Article 184(3) of the Constitution were not fulfilled while filing the petition.

It is not clear in the plea how the imposition of a ban on the party comes under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, the office added.

The registrar’s office further said that the plea does not explain how is banning the PTI a matter of public interest.

In addition to this, the apex court stated that the IPP’s leader, who is also the adviser to the prime minister on sports and tourism, did not approach the relevant forum ahead of filling the petition.

Under Article 248 of the Constitution, the prime minister and the defence minister cannot be made a party in the case, the registrar’s office added.

'Plan afoot to ban PTI'

In view of the government’s move to try May 9 rioters in military and anti-terrorism courts, Imran Khan last month accused that efforts were being made to "impose a ban" on his party in the country.

He made the remarks during an exclusive interview with CNN. “In order to keep me out [of politics], the entire democratic system is being dismantled,” said the former prime minister — who was ousted from office via a vote o no-confidence in April last year.

'No other option but to impose ban on PTI' 

It is pertinent to mention here that, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on May 13 had said that there was no other option but to impose a ban on the PTI following three-day-long violent protests that erupted following the arrest of Khan on May 9.

The violent protests were triggered almost across the country after the PTI chairman was arrested in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case which led to the deaths of at least 8 people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.

During the protests, the miscreants attacked the civil and military installations including – Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The military called May 9 "Black Day" and has decided to try the protesters under the Army Act, with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir saying that the legal process in this regard has already begun.

In addition to this, ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also urged the government to deal with the PTI as a terrorist organisation.

In a hard-hitting press conference in Lahore on March 17, the PML-N leader lashed out at the former premier for creating a “scene” at his Zaman Park residence, saying Khan announced a "revolt against the state institutions". She also called for banning the party.

More From Pakistan:

Over 200 rescued in Shakargarh after excessive water from India floods River Ravi

Over 200 rescued in Shakargarh after excessive water from India floods River Ravi
May 9 violence: Imran Khan grilled by Islamabad police

May 9 violence: Imran Khan grilled by Islamabad police
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui favours division of provinces

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui favours division of provinces
'Ringleader' of human trafficking gang behind tragic Greece, Libya shipwrecks arrested

'Ringleader' of human trafficking gang behind tragic Greece, Libya shipwrecks arrested
'Missing' Daily Jang reporter returns home

'Missing' Daily Jang reporter returns home
Programmes launched for Pakistanis to access education, training in US

Programmes launched for Pakistanis to access education, training in US
International Gandhara conference set to take place in Islamabad from July 11

International Gandhara conference set to take place in Islamabad from July 11
Ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed offered Senate chairmanship: Fazlur Rehman

Ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed offered Senate chairmanship: Fazlur Rehman
Heavy rains likely to hit Pakistan in next 24-48 hours

Heavy rains likely to hit Pakistan in next 24-48 hours
PTI rejects Ahsan Iqbal’s ‘irresponsible’ statement about China, CPEC

PTI rejects Ahsan Iqbal’s ‘irresponsible’ statement about China, CPEC
Pakistan ‘cautiously’ praises Afghan Taliban’s steps against cross-border terrorism

Pakistan ‘cautiously’ praises Afghan Taliban’s steps against cross-border terrorism
Seven dead, over a dozen injured in Jhelum gas cylinder blast

Seven dead, over a dozen injured in Jhelum gas cylinder blast
Pakistan on ‘alert’ after India releases water in River Ravi

Pakistan on ‘alert’ after India releases water in River Ravi
Daily Jang reporter picked up from Karachi

Daily Jang reporter picked up from Karachi
APPNA hosts key US figures at seminar in Dallas

APPNA hosts key US figures at seminar in Dallas
PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan for launching ‘malicious’ campaign against army chief

PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan for launching ‘malicious’ campaign against army chief
Murtaza Wahab suggests reviving British-era wells to prevent urban flooding in Karachi

Murtaza Wahab suggests reviving British-era wells to prevent urban flooding in Karachi
Switzerland could play role of catalyst to promote regional peace: Pakistan

Switzerland could play role of catalyst to promote regional peace: Pakistan